The sound of sprint cars returns to Anderson Speedway on Saturday for the 23rd running of the Glen Niebel Classic.
This marks the first time in many years a sprint car race will take place before the running of the Lucas Oil Little 500 in May.
There are 29 cars entered for the 75-lap race with 18 of the competitors locking in during qualifications and six from the B-main.
The Kenyon Midget Series will also start the 2023 campaign with 16 competitors expected, including a large rookie class.
“You always want to start the season strong,” defending 500 Sprint Car Tour champion Kody Swanson said of the April race. “It's nice to have a chance to run the track before Little 500 week comes around. This is something we haven't had in a while. We used to do this.
“It's a welcome return.”
Defending Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig said the April race means teams have to prepare a little sooner over the winter months.
“I kind of like it because it gives us a chance to shake things down and try some different set-ups,” Roahrig said. “It will help get the teams more prepared for the Little 500.”
He said the team is going to three consecutive Little 500 victories.
Bobby Santos III took a philosophical approach to the April race, depending on how Lady Luck smiles on the team.
“If the race goes well and it’s a good shake down, I think it will be great,” he said. “If it doesn't go well, it can definitely throw a wrench into things.”
Billy Wease said there is some concern with an early event because of the potential impact on a Little 500 effort.
“There will be a little pressure with a race in April because you don't want to stay your stuff up going into the big race,” he said. “We try to win all that you can. Anderson is a crap shot anyway. There is a 50/50 chance of coming out in one piece.”
Dakoda Armstong is coming off a victory last Saturday in the USAC Eastern Midget season opener and is seeking that elusive first Tour victory.
Defending Glen Niebel Classic winner Kyle O’Gara will seek to make it two wins in a row.
Other top competitors entered include Taylor Ferns, Isaac Chappel, Scott Hampton, Chris Neuenschwander and Caleb Armstrong.
Qualifications and the invert for the feature will go a long way in determining which drivers will compete for a win and podium finish.
With open wheel racing taking center stage for the season opener at Anderson Speedway, it should be an exciting night of racing.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway brought a lot of great racing with 28 lead changes and Josef Newgarden posting back-to-back wins.
Newgarden passed Pato O’Ward late in the race to record the victory with Alex Palou coming home in third.