It was disappointing, but not unexpected, when IndyCar team owner Ed Carpenter decided to replace Connor Daly.
Carpenter announced the change in drivers last week, placing veteran Ryan Hunter-Reay in the car for the remainder of the season.
The IndyCar Series travels this weekend to one of the most competitive and beautiful road courses at Road America in northern Wisconsin.
For Carpenter, the decision was probably not that difficult to make.
In 104 starts with the IndyCar Series over a decade, Daly has recorded only one podium finish and captured one pole position.
Hunter-Reay has made 240 starts in IndyCar and another 43 starts in the Champ Car Series.
Hunter-Reay has recorded 18 wins, 47 podium finishes and seven pole positions.
Daly, a resident of Noblesville, has dabbled in NASCAR this year and will probably have a difficult time finding another opportunity in IndyCar.
That opportunity will depend on his ability to bring sponsorship money to the table.
This weekend the CRA Sportsman Late Models return to Anderson Speedway for their third race of the season, which will be a 75-lap race.
Ohio driver Caleb Reschar scored his first career win with the series in April.
The visiting teams will have a tough time holding off the competitors in the speedway’s regular McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models.
Although Jeff Marcum has scored three feature wins this year, the victories have not come easily.
Charlie Keevan has been knocking on the door for that first Anderson Speedway victory in every race and did record a second-place finish in the CRA race in April.
Ohio driver Jason Powers has twice set fast time at Anderson and should be considered a contender for a podium finish.
Add in race winner Danny Trent and the local drivers should give the visiting teams all they can want when it comes to competition.
Another driver who can’t be counted out is Cassten Everridge and if the Crabtree team brings two cars this weekend will be in the hunt for a top-three finish.
Qualifying for the 75-lap race should produce a tight field of cars, which will make the inversion for the start critical for drivers looking to conquer the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Kyle Ford recorded his first career win with the Kenyon Midget Series over the weekend at Berlin (Michigan) Raceway.
Two rookies Cash Wyke and Jeff Hill rounded out the top three.
The Kenyon Midgets return to Anderson Speedway on July 8 for the Don and Mel Kenyon Classic which is a 75-lap event.
Tyler Roahrig for the third time won the 500 Sprint Car tour race at Berlin with Bobby Santos III and Billy Wease rounding out the top three.
Roahrig leads the points standings over Kyle O’Gara, a race winner in April at Anderson, and Billy Wease.
The series returns to Anderson Speedway on July 8 for the Gene Nolen Classic.