Three open-wheel champions will be crowned this weekend in one of the last racing programs of the year.
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is hosting championships for the USAC Silver Crown Series, the 500 Sprint Car Tour and the National Pavement Midgets on Saturday.
Kody Swanson, a three-time Lucas Oil Little 500 winner and a multiple time champion in Silver Crown action, is poised to capture two titles this weekend.
Swanson trails Logan Seavey by just three points entering the IRP race. Swanson has proven to be a master on the IRP oval, and it will be a tough challenge for Seavey to maintain the top spot.
Third in USAC Silver Crown points is CJ Leary, but he's 72 points back of Seavey.
Brian Tyler, a two-time Little 500 champion, is fourth in the points standings and within striking distance of Leary.
Pendleton's Travis Welpott is currently sixth in USAC points and is looking to maintain that position.
Swanson enters the final 500 Sprint Car Tour race with a 17-point edge over Dakoda Armstrong.
Swanson took over the top spot following the Tony Elliott Classic after Armstrong led for more than half the season.
Armstrong has been able to remain near the top of the standings with consistent runs all season. The New Castle veteran is looking for his first tour win.
Tyler Roahrig has three wins with the Tour and would be in contention for the title except for a mechanical problem at the first IRP race and missing a race because of a prior commitment.
Welpott is 10th in Tour points.
Kody Swanson has two wins, and Kyle O'Gara, Tanner Swanson and Bobby Santos III each have recorded one victory this year.
I suspect when the dust settles, it could be a satisfying night for Swanson with a couple of championships under his belt.
Racing starts at 5 p.m. Ticket prices start at $25.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
After Bubba Wallace intentionally trashed his car and that of Kyle Larson last weekend at Las Vegas, he issued a very lame excuse for an apology.
For those that missed the replays, Larson appeared to force Wallace high in the fourth corner, but no contact was made.
Wallace bounced off the wall, and that caused Larson to spin into the infield. Both cars could have continued.
But instead Wallace deliberately drove down the track, hooked Larson and the melee collected the Chase car of Christopher Bell.
Wallace then attempted to get into a fight with Larson, who was having no part of if.
Once the outcry from fans started about Wallace's action, he issued an apology to the fans and Bell. But no apology to Larson.
Wallace has to realize in that situation a race car deliberately aimed at a competitor is the same as a deadly weapon.
He has to wonder when Larson delivers the payback.