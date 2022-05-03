Pato O'Ward put aside his contract talks with the Arrow-McLaren IndyCar racing team to record the victory last weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.
O'Ward took the lead late in the race from pole sitter Rinus Veekay, who was also passed by Alex Palou. Veekay came home third.
It was the third career win for O'Ward.
It was the fourth victory of the year for Chevrolet-powered race cars.
So now all the attention turns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Grand Prix on May 14 and qualifying for and the running of the Indianapolis 500.
In an effort to heighten the drama on the second day of qualifying, there will be some changes that should make the qualifying sessions very interesting.
Instead of the “Fast Nine” vying for the pole position and a front row starting spot, the 12 fastest car from first-day qualifying will get the opportunity to compete for the coveted No. 1 starting spot.
Each of the 12 teams that were fastest Saturday will get one qualifying attempt, with the fastest six advancing for the final round to run for their starting spots in the front two rows.
If there are only 33 entries for the Indy 500, the last row will be determined Sunday.
Right now there are only 32 entries, but I suspect before practice and qualifying for the 500 starts, there will be at least one more entry.
Ryan Hunter-Reay, who doesn't have a full-time ride in 2022, has tested at IMS.
I suspect track owner Roger Penske will make an entry available for a 33rd starter, and there are probably some other drivers looking for the sponsorship money to secure a ride with another team.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Former Little 500 champion Bobby Santos III had a great weekend when the winged sprint cars visited South Boston Speedway.
Santos won both feature events.
Pendleton's Travis Welpott turned in an impressive run at the opening event for the USAC Silver Crown division at the Terre Haute Action Track.
Welpott secured a starting spot in the 100-lap feature through the “last chance” race and drove to a 14th-place finish.
Little 500 regular competitor Jerry Coons Jr. finished an impressive second behind race-winner Justin Grant.
The Tin Plate restaurant in Elwood has added a new award for the Little 500.
The Fred Jones Hard Charger Award will pay $1,000 dollars to the driver advancing the most positions during the 74th running of the Little 500.