A few years ago, just about everyone who follows IndyCar racing expected Colton Herta to emerge as a future star.
The driver that is now at the top of the list is Alex Palou, who turned in a dominating performance this year for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Palou won for the fifth time in 2023 at the Portland road course on Sunday and locked up his second championship in three years.
The three Ganassi Racing teammates -- Palou, Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson -- have combined to win eight of the 16 races this year.
Team Penske drivers have five wins -- four by Josef Newgarden -- Rahal Letterman has one win and Andretti Autosport has two wins.
But in addition to his five victories, Palou scored a dozen top-five finishes and hasn’t finished outside the top 10 all year.
A remarkable season with one race remaining. It was the first time in 18 years the IndyCar championship was decided before the final race of the year.
Dixon scored 10 top-five finishes and only finished outside the top 10 once in the 16 races.
The 2023 season will be remembered as a year that was dominated by Ganassi Racing.
Ericsson has already signed to drive for Andretti Autosport in 2024 as the series' silly season kicks into high gear.
It will be interesting to see where several drivers end up in 2024.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Kyle Larson’s victory at Darlington on Sunday locks him into the second round of the NASCAR Chase.
With three races remaining, the 500 Sprint Car Tour travels to Lorain Raceway Park in Ohio along with the Kenyon Midget Series.
Kody Swanson has an eight-point led over Tyler Roahrig in his quest for back-to-back titles.
There is a tight battle for third in the points standings among Kyle O’Gara, Dakoda Armstrong and Bobby Santos III.
Leading rookie of the year candidate Jack Macenko is currently sixth in points.
The two open wheel series return to Anderson Speedway on Oct. 7 for the Tony Elliott Classic.
That night is championship night for the Kenyon Midget Series with Kyle Ford holding a commanding lead with three races remaining.
Tanner Tecco, the most recent winner, is only three points behind Dameron Taylor for second in the points standings.
Evan Hammon, Cash Wyke and Kyle Sheard are in a tight battle for rookie of the year honors.
The racing from Lorain will be broadcast on Flo Racing on Saturday.
The 500 Sprint Car Series season ends Oct. 14 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.