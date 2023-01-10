Prior to the turn of the century, there were a host of sanctioning bodies that conducted super late model racing on pavement ovals.
There was the American Speed Association, All-Pro, Hooter’s Pro Cup and the Artgo Series.
Many were regional series, but there was at least the ASA’s national tour that conducted races throughout the country.
When I worked for ASA back in the 1990s, Hooters was a sponsor with the series and eventually created its own touring series in predominately the south.
As the national sanctioning bodies left the racing scene for a number of reasons, mostly economic, they were replaced by regional touring series like the Champion Racing Association in the Midwest, CARS replaced the Pro Cup in 2014 and there was the ARCA Midwest Series in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
At the same time the Southern Super Series took root with races in Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia.
In recent weeks, there has been good news breathing new life into super late model pavement racing.
The new ASA Stars National Tour was announced earlier this year, with nine races throughout the eastern half of the U.S.
This week it was announced Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks purchased the CARS Tour.
The stated goal of the new CARS ownership is to promote drivers with the series, make fans aware of the drivers and to develop a fan base.
Earnhardt said another goal is to teach younger drivers how to respect their fellow competitors. You don’t have to wreck someone to make a pass for position.
Back in the day, it was common for a driver who showed talent with the old ASA series to make the move to NASCAR.
The list of those drivers is impressive. Jimmie Johnson, Mark Martin, Alan Kulwicki, Rusty Wallace and Matt Kenseth all competed with ASA at some point in time.
But drivers who remained with the series over the years like Mike Eddy, Butch Miller, Bob Senneker, Gary St. Amant and Scott Hansen all had their own unique group of fans.
Fans attended races at tracks around the country to watch these drivers compete.
The recent announcements hopefully will create a new fan base for asphalt super late model races on America’s short tracks.
This past week it was announced Glenn Luckett, a founder and series director for CRA is stepping down.
I have been to many races where Luckett has served as race director for the CRA events. I didn’t always agree with the decisions he made but always thought he did an admirable job in a tough position.
Luckett is taking over as general manager at Salem Speedway, which was recently purchased by Nick Bohanon.
Scott Menlen is taking over the series director position for CRA and is currently the general manager at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and will continue in that role for 2023.