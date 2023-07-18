The 57th running of the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 will be one fans don't look back on and proclaim it was a great race.
When I started working for Rex Robbins with the original American Speed Association in 1993, he gave me some sound advice.
Robbins said if the race was a stinker, write that it was. He said if you write that a race was great when it was not, the fans will know it.
This year's Redbud 400 was not a stinker, but it won't be recalled as other events in the past like Steve Dorer passing Chase Elliott on the last lap or Kyle Crump's bump-and-run win.
Although the starting field only consisted of 18 super late models, it was a strong field.
Everyone was hoping for a full field of 24 cars, but the reality is the Champion Racing Association contingent of the new ASA Stars National Tour is not loaded with super late model competitors.
It should be noted an outlaw super late model race the same night in Michigan that was paying far less than the $15,000 to win at the Redbud attracted 28 teams.
There were only five Indiana drivers in the Redbud field, and all except for Billy VanMeter are not running the full ASA Stars tour schedule.
With two standalone events for the CRA Super Series at Indianapolis Raceway Park and Winchester Speedway on Labor Day weekend, one has to wonder how many teams will make the trek from around the Midwest.
For most CRA super series events the past two years, the number of super late model teams appearing for a race has been less than a dozen.
Not encouraging when a series is hoping to attract fans.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Christian Lundgaard won the IndyCar Series race at Toronto that, unless you subscribe to Peacock, the average fan didn't get to witness.
Alex Palou finished second and, unless he has major problems during the remainder of the season, is going to be crowned champion.
He leads teammate Scott Dixon by 117 points heading into this weekend's doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.
Anderson's Greg VanAlst's first two starts with the NASCAR Xfinity Series have to be considered disappointing.
VanAlst finished last in both races at Atlanta and New Hampshire.
Hoping for better results in the future.