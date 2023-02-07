Over the next few weeks a lot of racing fans will be looking forward to action at the Daytona International Speedway highlighted by the Daytona 500.
The Cup, Xfinity, Trucks and ARCA series will all be competing in a number of races starting after Valentine’s Day.
I have never made the annual trip to the Sunshine State for activities at Daytona, but to what may come as a surprise to some, any trip would be to focus on the short track racing that starts this week.
What’s in store for fans of short track racing are events at several dirt and pavement ovals that began Tuesday and continue through Feb. 18.
The racing activities begin with dirt late models, a touring sprint car and modified series and includes a visit by the USAC Sprint Cars next week in Florida.
But the highlight has to be the races at New Smyrna Speedway that are nine nights of tour modifieds and super late model racing.
The NASCAR Modifieds are in action Saturday for its season-opening event, and during the nine days there are two other longer races for the tour modifieds.
Since growing up on Long Island, my favorite form of racing has been the powerful open wheel modifieds.
There were many nights spent at Islip, Riverhead and Freeport raceways watching the modifieds.
Once I obtained my driver’s license, there were trips to Thompson, Stafford and other venues in the northeast to watch the mighty modifieds.
The ASA Super Series Late Models are in action, and the nine days of racing ends Feb. 18 with another 100-lap super late model race.
Although I won’t be traveling to Florida this month, there will be many nights sitting in the comfort of my Lapel living room watching the action on Flo Racing.
Sometime in the future I will make the journey to the Atlantic Coast of Florida to take in the Daytona 500. It’s a bucket list item.
But when that trip takes place, most of the nights will be spent at a short track watching what has always proved to be exciting racing in a number of different divisions.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Anderson’s Greg VanAlst is preparing for the ARCA season opener at Daytona. VanAlst has always shown speed at the ARCA events but has had to deal with terrible racing luck.
Hoping he has a better outcome this year.
The Clash at the LA Coliseum went as I expected, and several people around Madison County commented they turned off the broadcast after watching some of the heat races.
It’s time NASCAR found another venue for the Clash if it doesn’t want to run the event at Daytona.