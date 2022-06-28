The third round of the newly formed 500 Sprint Car Tour is set for Thursday with a strong field of 23 teams entered.
The race takes place at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park along with a National Midgets and Silver Crown challenge race.
Kody Swanson won the inaugural event at Plymouth Motor Speedway, and Tyler Roahrig captured the second race at Michigan’s Berlin Raceway.
A total of 23 teams have submitted entries for the Thursday race with a distinct Lucas Oil Little 500 flavor.
In addition to Swanson and Roahrig being Little 500 winners, the field includes other former winners Bobby Santos III and Brian Tyler.
Open-wheel ace CJ Leary, a third-place finisher at the Little 500, is making his first tour appearance along with Jerry Coons Jr.
Other drivers contending for the win include Dakoda Armstrong, Tanner Swanson, Taylor Ferns, Billy Wease and Kyle O’Gara.
Little 500 rookie of the year Larry Kingseed Jr. will make his first start along with Canadian driver Jason Conn.
Armstrong and Wease have both contended for victory in the first two races and could be the next driver to win a Tour event.
Ferns has recorded two top-10 finishes and will also compete in the Silver Crown race.
Several of the drivers with the Sprint Car Tour will be among the competitors in the Silver Crown and Midget races.
It should be a great night of open-wheel racing on the always fast and challenging IRP oval.
General admission tickets are $25 and include all-you-can-eat food and drink.
The Tour returns to Anderson Speedway on July 9 for the 22nd running of the Glenn Niebel Classic along with the third appearance of the Kenyon Midget Series.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Several drivers that have competed at Anderson Speedway over the years are making a mark in national touring series.
Anderson’s Greg VanAlst is competing for the ARCA Menards Series rookie of the year honors and is currently fifth in the points standings.
VanAlst has recorded a best finish thus far of fifth and has five top-10 finishes to his credit.
Former Anderson Speedway McGunegill Engine Performance champion Zachary Tinkle is also competing for rookie of the year and is eighth in points and is still hoping to record a top-10 finish.
Former Thunder Roadster driver Greg Cory is running the full Silver Crown Series with his brother Chad as the crew chief.
Cory is the leading rookie and currently 11th in the points standings.
Pendleton’s Travis Welpott is seventh in the Silver Crown standings.
Former Anderson late model competitor Chris Hacker has made three starts this year in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series.
It’s encouraging to see the local talent taking their competitive spirit to the next stage of racing.