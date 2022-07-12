The biggest super late model race at Anderson Speedway takes place this weekend with the 56th running of the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400.
For more than five decades the Redbud 400 has attracted some of the biggest names in short track racing, and this year is no exception.
Topping the list of entered competitors is Georgia driver Bubba Pollard. Pollard over the years has won some of the biggest super late model races across the country, the notable exception is the Snowball Derby.
Pollard is known for being able to get the most out of his equipment and being able to make the right decisions when it comes to pit strategy.
Florida driver Stephen Nasse returns to Anderson Speedway looking for that elusive victory in the Redbud 400 it seems always gets away in the late stages of the race.
California driver Jesse Love, Iowa competitor Sammy Smith, Casey Roderick and Wisconsin driver Casey Johnson are on the entry list and have to be considered challengers for a win.
Defending race-winner Kyle Crump, the only former champion entered as of Tuesday, will be looking to make it back-to-back wins.
Last year Crump used a bump-and-run move late in the race to score the victory over Austin Nason. Nason is back to try and claim the Redbud 400 title.
Local drivers that will have a strong chance of winning Saturday include New Castle’s Dalton Armstrong. Armstrong is always fast on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Indianapolis driver Eddie VanMeter feels the race owes him a victory, and not many can object to that way of thinking.
Add in Scotty Tomasik and multi-time sportsman late model champion at Anderson Jeff Marcum and there could be a good chance an Indiana driver will pull into the Riley & Son Victory Lane.
With several days before the Redbud 400, it’s possible several other strong competitors will make the trip to Anderson.
It takes a lot of luck, pit strategy and patience to win the Redbud 400, and there is a strong possibility there will be a first-time winner crowned.
Anderson Speedway is also honoring the former Pendleton-based American Speed Association, which sanctioned the race for many years.
Three-time Redbud 400 winner Scott Hansen, who also finished second a remarkable five times, and one-time winner Gary St. Amant are serving as grand marshals for the race.
Former winners include Mark Martin, Alan Kulwicki, Bob Senneker, Mike Eddy and Dick Trickle.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was a good weekend for Indianapolis open-wheel driver Kyle O’Gara at Anderson Speedway.
For the third time in two years, O’Gara won the National Midget race last Saturday.
For O’Gara, twice was nice as he also won the 22nd running of the Glen Niebel Classic for non-wing sprint cars.
He became the fourth different winner in the opening races of the 500 Sprint Car Tour.
The Tour returns to Anderson Speedway on July 30 for the inaugural Gene Nolen Classic.