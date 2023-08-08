It has been an interesting racing season for Anderson’s Greg VanAlst, and the opportunities continue to come knocking.
VanAlst started the year by winning the ARCA Menard’s Series race at Daytona and continued to compete with the series for several events.
He then made two starts with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and this weekend will be at the controls of a NASCAR Truck Series vehicle at Indianapolis Raceway Park.
VanAlst will take on double duty Friday by also competing in the Champion Racing Association Twin 50-lap races for super late models.
The ARCA Menard Series and NASCAR Trucks are at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday.
Of course, this is Brickyard weekend with the Xfinity and IndyCar series both taking to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.
This could be the last year for IndyCar to be at IMS on the same weekend as its expected the series will return to the Milwaukee Mile in 2024, and the Cup Series will be back on the IMS oval.
What I fondly remember when NASCAR came to Indianapolis years ago was Kroger Fest at IRP.
The three-day event played before packed grandstands with the USAC Silver Crown, Truck and Xfinity Series on the IRP oval.
Vividly remember one year while waiting to get a press credential at IRP, IMS boss Tony George was standing in line behind us.
When asked if George was going to move the Xfinity Series to the big track, he stated no.
George said IRP’s Kroger Fest was a long-standing event, and he didn’t intend to move the Xfinity race.
Once George was no longer in charge of IMS, the decision was made to move the Xfinity race to the big track.
All that did was create another less than exciting race at IMS and spelled doom for the three-day Kroger Fest.
It would be nice if NASCAR officials worked to bring back Kroger Fest in the near future.
I’m hoping IndyCar returns to the Milwaukee Mile in 2024 and several more ovals are added to the schedule.
The two races at Iowa Speedway were exciting, and it would be nice to see IndyCar back at Michigan International Speedway and Richmond Raceway.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was great to seek Kyle Kirkwood score his second IndyCar victory on the Nashville street circuit Sunday.
Kody Swanson won the Silver Crown race at Toledo Speedway for his third victory of the year.
Swanson has now taken over the points lead as he seeks a record eighth championship.