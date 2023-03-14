Veteran campaigners in pavement sprint cars believe the 500 Sprint Car Tour is heading in the right direction.
Three former winners of the Lucas Oil Little 500 and a front-running competitor all expect the tour to experience more growth this season.
All four drivers, during a media day, expressed the thought the car counts will continue to increase and the racing should remain competitive.
The 500 Sprint Car Tour is entering a second season with racing in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.
The series kicks off with the 23rd running of the Glen Niebel Classic at Anderson Speedway on April 8. That date will also mark the opening event for the Kenyon Midget Series.
With the addition of historic ovals at Toledo Speedway and the Nashville Fairgrounds, both tracks should add exciting racing.
Kody Swanson was crowned the inaugural champion in 2022 and was the winner of the first race at Plymouth Speedway.
“I enjoyed the first year because it was great to have pavement sprint cars on an annual season schedule,” Swanson said. “A chance to go to some new tracks, and it was a lot of fun. It was really encouraging to be supported by not only new fans and the new teams that joined us.”
Tyler Roahrig, looking for a third consecutive win in the Lucas Oil Little 500, said the sprint car tour was “wildly successful.”
“It had a great car count, the racing was good and competitive and we went to a lot of cool race tracks,” he said. “I think the fans really enjoyed the racing and seemed like everyone had fun, and that was part of it.”
Bobby Santos III said the first year was more than successful. It was a great year for a start-up series.
“The car count and competition was great, and the quality of cars was great,” he said. “I only see it getting better.
“The Little 500 as the premier event and to build around and create a series around it -- the second year, I think, the quality of the competitors is going to be better.”
Billy Wease said the first year of the Tour was awesome.
“We had some exciting races, and everything was really competitive,” he said. “They've done an amazing job with the series, giving us cool tracks to go to and the car counts seems to be getting bigger.”