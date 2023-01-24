They say all good things must come to an end, and it was with mixed emotions that I learned the “Voice” of Anderson Speedway is retiring.
A part of me was glad Denny Adams was going to enjoy his retirement, but I was also saddened to think he would no longer be the announcer at the local facility.
Adams has been the voice of Anderson Speedway for 43 years, starting on July 4, 1980, when long-time announcer Dutch Hurst became ill.
Denny was no stranger to the scoring tower as the scoreboard operator for many years and indicated a desire to be the announcer when Hurst retired.
For 43 years fans and competitors became accustomed to Adams' voice over the public address system.
I’ve been around racing all my life and during that time heard many announcers in person and, of course, on television.
But, in my opinion, Adams stands among the best there is.
Like any announcer, Adams has his own pet phrases.
“He’s on his donkey” was one and “herd of turtles” was another.
Adams had a knack of keeping the fans abreast of what was happening on the track but in a way that didn’t take away from the action.
The crew inside the scoring tower for the past few decades has consisted of Adams, Sandy Jones (one of the best scorers in racing), numerous race directors and myself.
We all shared lots of conversations about what was taking place and the different competitors.
Just by listening to Adams, anyone would know when something significant was taking place.
Normally Adams talked in a low-key way, but like when Tyler Roahrig shattered the Lucas Oil Little 500 qualifying record, Adams can make it clear something significant is taking place.
Adams in the past was recognized by his peers for his talents on the microphone at Anderson Speedway, an honor he richly deserved.
So as the 2023 season rapidly approaches, Adams will be on the microphone for the 75th running of the Little 500, and his last day will be July 4.
Anderson Speedway officials have a tough task ahead of them in finding a replacement for the “Voice” and I’m sure Adams will guide his replacement.
Starting in July, fans at Anderson Speedway will be getting used to a new announcer.
But as I sit in the scoring tower later this year, I will find myself looking over for my friend and cohort Adams.
Denny, you will be missed.
During the year, fans will see Adams around the race track. Take a moment to shake his hand and say “thanks.”
Adams is one of a kind.