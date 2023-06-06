Since its inception, I have always been a supporter of the Indiana-based Champion Racing Association.
The series started by sanctioning super late model races and over the years grew to include crate motor late models, sportsman late models and street stocks.
There was a brief fling with junior late models that never saw a lot of cars taking part, and there was a lack of growth.
Last year CRA was purchased by what is now known as the American Speed Association Stars National Tour.
The new ASA series includes a Midwest Tour and is aligned with the Southern Super Series, with 10 races scheduled throughout the eastern half of the U.S.
Two long-standing super late model CRA races are included in the national tour -- the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway on July 15 and the Winchester 400 in October.
The ASA National Tour has been attracting good, competitive car counts which bodes well for the Anderson and Winchester races.
When the tour was first announced, I was concerned about the impact on the CRA races, a concern that is proving to be well founded.
The first scheduled race was to take place in April at Anderson Speedway but fell victim to the weather. But the entry list only included five super late models.
This past weekend CRA conducted a super and crate late model race at Salem Speedway with only 20 cars showing up to compete in the two races -- nine supers and 11 crate late models.
There was little doubt the Southern Super Series would continue to attract large fields, and the Midwest Tour -- which runs basically in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota -- would continue to have strong fields.
The problem for CRA is there are very few super late model teams remaining in Indiana and Ohio. Unless teams were willing to travel to the area, the car counts would be dismal.
But CRA is also seeing a decline in the number of sportsman late model entries, and four of the six events are at Anderson Speedway.
A similar scenario is taking place in the Street Stock division, but there have still been strong car counts at these events.
Unfortunately, it may be time for CRA to change its model.
Focus on the crate late model series, that still has the capability of attracting 20 or more teams, and the Street Stocks.
The days of Indiana drivers filling the field for the super late models and sportsman late models races have passed.
It will be interesting to see how the ownership of the ASA Stars National Tour deals with the lack of competitors with CRA in the future.