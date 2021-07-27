Now that the made-for-television Superstar Racing Experience has completed its 2021 season, there is a lot of speculation about what’s next.
The series is the brainchild of Tony Stewart and Ray Everham and pits past racing legends and a local driver competing in similar cars for heat races and a feature at six venues.
The list of drivers this year included Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Michael Andretti, Michael Waltrip, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Bill Elliott and Willy T. Ribbs.
There were four pavement events and two races on dirt tracks, and the series attracted large crowds at each venue.
The pavement short tracks included Stafford Speedway in the northeast, Lucas Oil Raceway, Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin and the season-ending event at the Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee.
The dirt venues included Eldora Speedway in Ohio — owned by Stewart — and Knoxville Speedway in Iowa.
Matt Weaver, the motorsports editor for AutoWeek USA, travels all over North America covering events and attended both the Little 500 and Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway.
Recently Weaver suggested at least one more race be added in 2022, which could include a street course.
He speculated Eldora Speedway and Nashville will remain on the schedule.
Weaver suggested the Lucas Oil Raceway event should be moved to Anderson Speedway.
He noted Anderson is similar to Slinger Speedway in that both are high-banked quarter-mile ovals.
Although Weaver thought the winner of the Redbud 400 could be the local driver added to the roster at Anderson, scheduling would probably prevent that from happening.
So the local drivers that could be considered include Anderson’s Greg VanAlst, Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig and Jeff Marcum, a multi-time late model champion at the local track.
Other tracks on Weaver’s “wish list” included Five Flags Speedway in Florida, Thompson Speedway in the northeast, and the Volusia Raceway Park dirt track in Florida.
If the series doesn’t want to do two races in Florida, how about Port Royal Speedway in Pennsylvania?
How awesome would it be to see Castroneves, Andretti, Elliott, Labonte and Tony Kanaan competing at Anderson Speedway?
Don’t know if a race at Anderson will take place in 2022, but it should be considered in the scheduling process.
So what other Indiana tracks should be on the list of future venues?
I believe likely candidates could be Winchester or Salem Speedway and the dirt tracks at Kokomo and Lawrenceburg.
The list of potential facilities to host an SRX race in the future is endless.
It will be interesting to see what direction the series takes in 2022.
OTHER RACING NEWSLast month Kody Swanson and Roahrig put on a classic non-wing sprint car race in the Glenn Niebel Classic.
They return Saturday for a 125-lap event that will include Bobby Santos III, Kyle O’Gara and Billy Wease.
Wease, from Noblesville, led the first half of the Niebel Classic when a suspension failure forced his retirement.
It should be another dandy race this weekend on a program that includes the 75-Lap Don and Mel Kenyon Classic for the Kenyon Midget Series.
The ARCA Menards Series will be at Winchester Speedway for a 200-lap race also Saturday.
