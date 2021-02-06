Anyone who follows political activity at the state and national level realizes how difficult it can be for a third party candidate to be noticed.
This past election cycle, Libertarian Donald Rainwater broke new ground in the Indiana gubernatorial contest by receiving 11% of the vote.
Normally, Libertarian Party candidates have a difficult time being included in debates for national and state elections.
I have always thought that the Libertarian Party candidates should be included in the candidate debates and forums.
During this session of the Indiana General Assembly, legislation was introduced that would have required the Libertarian Party to follow the same rules as imposed for the Republican and Democrat party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate.
Indiana requires candidates of the two major parties to submit the signatures of 500 registered voters in each of the state’s nine Congressional districts to be eligible to appear on the ballot.
The legislation, which is not likely to be approved, would have required Libertarian Party candidates to also submit 4,500 signatures of registered voters to run for governor or the U.S. Senate.
There was an immediate outcry about requiring the Libertarian Party to play by the same rules.
Granted, procuring the signatures of 4,500 registered voters could be a difficult task.
It takes work by volunteers and countless hours for candidates of the two major parties to collect the required signatures.
The major parties have political organizations in most Indiana counties that can assist with the task.
To their credit, no members of the Libertarian Party offered testimony in the Elections Committee of the Indiana House as the legislation was considered.
At this point it appears to be a moot issue.
The problem for Libertarians is that if the party and its candidates want to be taken seriously in state-wide races they should welcome having to follow the same rules in the future.
Obtaining a signature doesn’t mean that person is going to vote for a certain candidate, it simply places them on the ballot.
My thought is if the Libertarians can’t collect 4,500 signatures state-wide, it probably reflects a candidate’s ability to win an election or to take part in debates and forums.
Another interesting bill that probably won’t be adopted would eliminate the option for voters to cast a straight party ballot.
Probably not popular legislation in counties like Madison where straight-ticket voting benefits the Republican Party.
In counties like Marion, Lake and Allen where there are more straight-party votes for Democrats, the GOP organization would be pleased with that proposed legislation.
With many pressing issues facing Indiana, some election issues are better left in “file 13.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.