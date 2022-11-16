Dear Readers,
I’m daughter Lovina, 18, and I will be writing the column for this week. Congratulations to my cousin Emma and her husband Menno, who had a baby girl on Nov. 2. Her name is Jazlyn Grace, and I am going to go see her tonight—can’t wait!
Dustin and Loretta’s little boy Denzel is doing great, and he’s growing by the minute.
I think he’s trying to put on extra weight to stay warm for the winter.
He’s also a picky eater and only likes formula, and only certain kinds.
I tried to give him a bite of my bologna sandwich, but apparently he’s not very fond of that, either.
I’ve been staying with Loretta on some mornings after Dustin goes to work to help her with the baby, and some mornings she comes over here.
I’ve seen Denzel almost every day since he was born, and I have still managed to avoid ever changing his diaper.
One day when I have children of my own, I’ll have to endure the suffering of changing diapers, but not today.
This morning he had a messy diaper, and I think there were more contents on the outside of the diaper than there were inside.
For breakfast this morning I made sausage, egg and cheese griddles for Mom, Loretta, Kevin and myself. I got the idea from when I used to work at McDonald’s.
Although if I must say it myself, mine taste better. I know it sounds like I’m bragging, but that’s only because I am.
Thanksgiving is coming up, and then Christmas. Daniel (my special friend) told me to start making a list of things that he could get me for Christmas. I was more than happy to, but I think the list was a little longer than he expected. He said, “Girlfriends are expensive,” but the smile on his face said, “It’s totally worth it.”
I already have ideas of what I’m going to get him for Christmas.
I like to get him things that I think I could use too, sometimes.
It’s like getting myself presents, but in a sneaky way.
I always remember that Jesus is the reason for Christmas. The gifts are only a bonus.
Well, I better go get my work done.
I enjoyed writing the column again and hope you all will enjoy reading. Hope everyone has a fantastic week, God bless!
The sausage, egg and cheese griddle has two pancakes, a sausage patty, egg and cheese.
Below is a recipe for the pancakes.
Delicious Pancake
2¼ cups flour
½ cup sugar
3 tablespoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 well beaten eggs
5 tablespoons salad oil or melted butter
2 cups milk
Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add eggs, oil or butter, and milk, and stir to combine. Spoon batter onto a hot griddle or pan. Cook two to three minutes, until surface of pancakes have some bubbles, then flip. Continue cooking until brown on both sides.