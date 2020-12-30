Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Periods of rain. High 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.