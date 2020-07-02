“White supremacy won’t die until White people see it as a White issue they need to solve, rather than a Black issue they need to empathize with.” This Tweet, posted by Dwayne Reed, a teacher in Chicago, hit the nail on the head. We (I’m speaking for white people) cannot continue to pat our friends of color on the back and say we’re sorry. We need to get educated, and we need to take action. If you’re looking for a place to start, here are three pieces of advice for beginners.
First, check your facts and sources. Don’t trust what you see on social media or news stations with a far right or left bent. I recently heard from someone who saw my blog post about racial issues in America. She asked how I could possibly defend the riots taking place in cities across the country. I asked her to tell me about what she was seeing in her newsfeed on social media. What she described was the polar opposite of what was in my newsfeed. She told me about Black rioters killing peaceful police officers. I shared with her that my feed was the opposite, that police in riot gear were attacking peaceful protesters, while white supremacists brought weapons and instigated the riots. What did we both learn from this exchange? Social media sites, and the algorithms that run them, tell vastly different stories to different people. It’s the same with news stations that have a clear agenda. We must wake up and stop believing everything we see in these platforms. Read a wide variety of news sources and do your research.
Second, we must resist getting caught up in buzzwords that divide us. Were you immediately turned off by the phrase, “Abolish the police” or “Defund the police”? I was concerned by the word “abolish” when I first heard this. What would the country be like with no police? Total anarchy? The Purge? All it takes is a little research to learn that this free-for-all anarchy is not the intent of the movement. “Abolish the police” and “Defund the police” are about getting things back in balance, resourcing the right initiatives, and setting police free to do what we really need them to do: Keeping everyone safe.
There are all sorts of opinions about how to do this, and the one I have seen the most is this: We would make a huge difference in our communities if we reallocated funds from buying riot gear and military-grade weapons for police and invested those dollars in training for police, community services for kids failing school, help for families who can’t put food on the table, and treatment for those with mental illness or addiction. If it helps, every time you hear “Defund the police,” replace it with “Totally redesign social services and the policing system.”
Third, be a student, and then become a student teacher. I have spent the last three years reading, watching, listening, and learning from Black voices. When George Floyd died, bringing attention back to this long-ignored issue, a friend, mentor, and colleague pointed out that it was my time to move from being a student to being a student teacher. It was time for me to raise my voice and use what I was learning, while continuing to seek truth and understanding. If you are just becoming a student, I urge you to read books by Black authors (the New York Times bestseller list is full of great ones right now). Watch documentaries about our justice system and the history of the United States. Open yourself to new understandings of our country, culture, and institutions. But, don’t stop there. Become a student teacher. Use what you are learning to educate those around you. Have the hard conversations. Call out injustice when you see it.
White supremacy is a white problem, and white people must do something about it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.