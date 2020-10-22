It’s that time again. Time for Maleah’s Long, Long Walk!
While this year’s event will be vastly different from years past, the goal remains the same — to celebrate the human/animal connection and to raise much needed funds for the thousands of needy animals who will come to The Animal Protection League this year.
Like most Madison County businesses and charities, the Animal Protection League has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. While adoptions have soared, our fundraising efforts that help us give each animal who enters our doors their best chance at a second chance have suffered.
This year, our annual walkathon is going virtual to keep you, our dedicated supporters, safe while still championing the cause we believe so strongly in. On Sunday, Nov. 8, I will be walking homeless shelter dogs for two hours around our facility. I am walking in memory of my beloved Maddie, the pit bull who I heartbreakingly helped pass a few weeks ago, and for my mom, who died of COVID-19 in April.
My precious Maddie taught me about pit bulls. She is why I am such an advocate for this misunderstood breed. Maddie exemplified unconditional love and loyalty. I don’t think I’ve ever had a living being look at me with such adoration — with total love. Her heart in her eyes, every time. Maddie was always happy to see me, no matter what. She would gently wag her tail any time I was near. I am walking for her, for my mom who passed her love of animals to me, and for everyone I’ve sadly lost in 2020.
The first year of this event, I made the ridiculous promise that I would walk all four hours of The FURlong event to raise money for the Animal Protection League. I told the APL board of directors that I personally wanted to raise $10,000. They thought I was a little crazy to do this in the first place and told me I should lower my expectations. I raised $9,338, almost making my original goal. I have been fortunate over the past seven years of the event to not only reach my goals, but to exceed them, raising between $15,000 and $18,000, thanks to this community and all of our loyal supporters. This has taught me to always aim high for an audacious goal and take that leap of faith.
My Long, Long Walk and raising an audacious amount of money has never been needed more than it is right now. I will walk all two hours of this virtual event for your generous, tax-deductible donation.
You can donate on Facebook or inapl.org, or send a check to APL, 613 Dewey St., Anderson, IN 46016. Please put in a memo saying Maleah’s long walk. Thank you so much for your continued support, particularly in this trying time we are facing. Be safe.
Thought for the week: Sometimes the fear won’t go away so you’ll have to do it anyway.Maleah Stringer is executive director of the Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St., Anderson. She can be reached at 765-356-0900 or at maleahstringer@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.