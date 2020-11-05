As I told you a few weeks ago, I will be walking my long, long walk on Sunday at the Animal Protection League.
I am walking in memory of my beloved Maddie, the pit bull who I helped pass Sept. 30, and for my Mom, who died of COVID-19 on April 30. Maddie is why I am such a pit bull advocate, and my mom passed her love of animals to me.
Things are so hard right now. Animals, particularly cats, are pouring through our doors. As I write this, we have approximately 24 cats coming from a hoarding situation and we are being told most are sick. In the last week, we have taken in 31 cats on top of the 271 cats we have in the cat room and the 25th street location. And now 24 more are coming … and who knows how many more the public and owners will bring us this week.
Counting all our locations, prison programs, purple cat house, fosters, cat room and 25th street we are caring for 557 cats. All because people are not spaying and neutering these poor cats. And so, when these situations get out of control, already overwhelmed, understaffed, underfunded shelters are being asked to step up and clean up other people’s messes. We are routinely asked to perform miracles … and we do every day. With the size of the segment of our communities who do not spay/neuter (and this is happening all over our country ... just think about the sheer numbers going into shelters), who see animals as disposable, who expect others to clean up their mess of neglect and abuse, this will continue. How can it not? This is why I have walked every year since 2011: to raise funds for the animals who have no voice and to raise awareness of the irresponsibility, neglect and abuse.
I was worried due to the state of our world right now that our donations would be drastically down and we would not come close to the $15,000 goal. I should not have worried; once again people have stepped up even in the hardest of times to help the homeless animals in our community. I am overwhelmed with the generosity of our supporters; the total for my long walk as of Nov. 2 is $16,720. The majority of donations have come in by check. I am going to take another leap of faith and raise our goal to $20,000. I am walking Sunday so there is still time to donate. Thank you again to everyone who has donated. I do believe there is more good in the world than bad, even now when we are seeing the worst in people. We must do better; we can do better and we can never ever give up trying to make this world better for the people and animals who have no voice.
If you would like to sponsor my walk, you can go to www.inapl.org or send checks to APL, 613 Dewey St., Anderson IN 46016. Mark in the memo, Maleah’s long walk.
Thought for the week: “Compassion is the keen awareness of the interdependence of all things.”
