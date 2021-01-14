I became the director at the Anderson City Animal Shelter in 2009. The Animal Protection League, a non-profit 501(c)3, signed a contract with the city to run the care portion of Animal Care and Control in 2011.
One of the very first priorities the animal lovers who came with me into this job in 2009 had was to get animals out of the shelter and into homes. Many of them came to our homes. We all adopted and fostered some of the ones who broke our hearts or were so damaged they could not be adopted to the general public. And, now, it is 12 years later and it seems like every day one of us is losing one of these beloved animals to old age and/or sickness. I personally have lost two cats and two dogs who I adopted early on. And while it is heartbreaking to lose them; it makes us remember why we started on this journey in the beginning and have continued to stay on the path no matter how many times our hearts are broken. And, while we can’t save them all, we can make a difference for those we do save. It is the shelter workers and volunteers in shelters across the country who constantly advocate for these shelter animals.
One example is Stone, a 110-pound, 3 ½-year-old English Bulldog. He was adopted and brought back six months later; the owner stated it was due to lack of time. He has been living in the shelter for six long months, and he was starting to lose his mind, developing some behavioral issues. At 110 pounds, he could not just go to anyone. Because of his issues, rescues have been reluctant to take him. He was breaking all of our hearts. And then here comes Jess, one of my staff who has been with me in this from the beginning and saved countless animals. She has taken him home to work on his issues and he is getting better by the day. The pictures she sends of him show us a joyful dog. With Jess and her family, he is becoming the dog he was always meant to be. They are in love with him; he probably won’t leave.
We take home the ones no one else wants. The ones who are broken physically and mentally. Another APL volunteer, Brittany, takes home the old and the sick so that they can know love and safety before they pass. They often live much longer than anticipated because they are so happy with Brittany and her family. And every time she loses one her heart is broken ... and then she comes and saves another. These are just two examples of many.
It is the passion of shelter workers and volunteers who drive the passion of saving these animals. We are the people who fight for these animals who do not have a voice, who stand up against animal abuse and fight for better ordinances and enforcement of those ordinances. We are relentless, and we are often exhausted and sad, but we keep coming back doing what others do not want to do. Staff and volunteers in shelters (mine in particular) have my utmost respect; they are heroes. And they make a difference.
