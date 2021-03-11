Little (well, he’s not so little now; he’s almost as tall as me) Lucas Haskett was at it again last Saturday night. Lucas and his family are familiar faces at the Animal Protection League and a name many of our friends and followers have come to know.
I’ve told you about Lucas several times in the past, because Lucas has been a generous APL supporter for almost his entire life. He started when he was 3. Lucas encourages everyone he knows to adopt rescue pets. He’s working on his grandparents right now. You might recognize the pictures of Lucas either sitting by a huge pile of supplies or with his beloved dogs who were adopted from the Animal Protection League. Every year, for the past eight years, Lucas celebrates his birthday by collecting donations for the cats and dogs in our care. Not only do we want to wish Lucas a happy 10th birthday, but we want to thank him for his continued compassion for animals in need. This year they took it a step further and involved a local business, The Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., and had a party Saturday night for friends and family to bring donations, wish Lucas happy birthday and support a local business at the same time. We were honored to join in the celebration of someone so special who inspires such generosity and has such a huge heart.
A special shoutout to Lucas’ amazing family who share in his support of APL. They’ve adopted, raised funds, collected supplies, and been faithful friends of our mission. Saturday night, his super talented aunt, Ciara Haskett, teamed up with Ben Spangler and Creatures of Habit to help raise even more needed funds for the cats and dogs in our care. We are incredibly grateful for this wonderful family.
This last year has been incredibly hard for so many, filled with sadness and loss. It feels like we have been living in the dark. Going to this event Saturday, which has been inspired by a child, gives me hope. Seeing all the people come to Creatures of Habit with donations simply because a child asked them to was inspiring. A 10-year-old child’s heart and passion created this. I can’t wait to see what he will do in life in the years to come. Children like Lucas are the light, shining the way in the darkness for us to follow. Lucas and his family helped to remind us of the good in the world in these hard times.
From Lucas’ mom, Mindi:
“What a great turnout! Lucas had so much fun! He reached his goal! He paraded to the shelter with 3 red pickup trucks of donations. He was also able to hand the Animal Protection League staff $1,000 in cash donations! ... Thank you to everyone for supporting him! Huge thank you to Creatures of Habit Brewing Co. what great hosts! Thank you as well to his Auntie Ciara Haskett and Ben Spangler for providing such great music!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.