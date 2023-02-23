I am going to tell you about a day at the Animal Protection League that we experienced last week. It will give you a better understanding of what shelters are being asked to deal with on an ongoing basis. It may help you understand why we always look like we’ve been run over by a truck and why we don’t always manage to answer the phone.
Mondays are always rough for some reason, but this one goes down in the history books. The day started with a woman bringing in a dog she found on the side of the road who had been hit by a car. We rushed to get the dog in the building, but the dog passed before we could get him inside. Meanwhile a woman came in sobbing stating she had four dogs and she needed to bring them all to us because they were fighting and aggressive. They were all siblings. She had one in the car and told us she would have to bring them one at a time because they were so aggressive. She thought some might need to be euthanized.
The first dog would let no one including the owner touch him. The vet techs finally managed to sedate and euthanize the dog in the parking lot. It was horrible. Basically, the same thing happened with the second dog. She got out of the car with the third dog in her arms, the dog was struggling to get away from her…he bit her, and she let him go. My staff managed to catch the dog and again sedated and euthanized.
By this time, my vet techs who had to deal with this were shaking and emotional. Please understand that these dogs were euthanized because all three dogs were aggressively charging and trying to bite my staff and biting and savagely mutilating themselves. Never did we imagine when she first came to us that this would happen.
The fourth dog came in, we managed to get this dog in the building. The dog was going to the bathroom uncontrollably as we carried him in. While all of this was going on a community member brought in their cat with a uterus prolapsed and black. The cat died minutes after coming to us.
A day later due to aggression and self-mutilation, even being sedated, we had to euthanize the fourth dog. We have never had anything like this happen before. For all of us who saw this it is something we will never ever forget. Some will blame us, saying we should have tried harder to save these dogs. My response would be that you were not there. I have never seen my team who deal with hard situations every day so shaken and upset.
Shelters across the country are being asked to handle the impossible on a daily basis. If it was hard for you to read and assimilate this, think about being there and having to deal with these things. We have to deal with them no matter how hard or scary…we are the end of the line…there is no one to call to come save us.