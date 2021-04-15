Last week was a heartbreaking week at the Animal Protection League.
We had three goldendoodles surrendered to us. The mom, who is 8, and her two sons, who are 6. We were not given much information, just that the owner had died. We did not know when, and we were told that they were a little skittish. The reality was that they had not been groomed in possibly years. They were covered in dried feces, urine and dirt, and the smell could make you gag. They were terrified of interacting with people. It took groomers hours per dog to shave the mats off; under the layers of fur on the mom were two huge tumors.
We have done a fundraiser, and the dogs all have vet appointments this week so their medical issues can be addressed. They are currently in a foster home where hopefully their trust in humans can be regained, their medical issues addressed and a forever home is found. It’s just going to take some time. A lot of time. This situation makes us mad and so very sad for these dogs. How could people watch this happen and think it was OK? Staff and volunteers were in tears just looking at these poor dogs.
A sweet puppy was adopted from Animal Protection League five years ago. He was brought back on Saturday. The owners said he was too rambunctious and was aggressive with their other dog. I saw them drive in. The dog was so happy to be out for a drive, head out the window smiling. He was so happy and wiggly when the owners got him out of the car, having no idea he was about to be left. He tried to go with them to get back in the car. He continued to look back at them until they were no longer in sight. We were all in tears and mad — that seems to be a theme in animal rescue. People are sad beyond belief and furious most of the time.
A dog was brought in by animal control Saturday. The dog had been shot and was dying. Apparently, this dog ran loose in his neighborhood constantly and was aggressively chasing people. The owners were warned numerous times, and the dog continued to run loose. The police were called, and the dog charged the responding officer, who shot the dog to protect himself. APL humanely euthanized the dog.
Please do not blame the officer for protecting himself. Blame the owners who did not protect the dog. Blame the owners who allowed him to run loose and pose a threat in their neighborhood even when they had been warned time after time. Part of having a pet is keeping them safe. If you are not willing to do so and do not understand this, do us all a favor, particularly the pet, do not get one. Once again, please do not let your pets run loose unattended; bad things can and will happen.
All of this heartache could have been avoided if the owners had simply acted responsibly and with compassion and empathy.
Thought for the week: “When you are angry, be silent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.