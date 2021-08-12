Nonprofits across the country are struggling to find workers. We simply cannot compete wage-wise with billion-dollar corporations. It is simply vital that we have enough employees to care for the animals who come to us. It doesn’t help that animals are pouring through our doors not only at APL but other shelters and rescues as well.
Our communities need to help. They need to be compassionate, responsible pet owners. Please spay/neuter your pets. People are bringing us their kittens/puppies (who often are sick) because they did not spay/neuter. They often tell us they do not believe in spay/neuter even when offered financial assistance to do so. Remember, there is assistance for spay/neuter ... you just have to ask. Moving? Please try to find a place to live that will allow the pets you have had for years to move with you.
People are bringing their sick and dying pets to shelters expecting them to receive medical treatment. Please, when thinking about adopting a pet, factor in how much it is going to cost to have a pet and, if you cannot afford it, please don’t adopt.
People’s animals are being picked up and brought to shelters because they are running loose. Some of them come to us hit by cars or attacked by other animals and needing vet care. The owners then tell us they cannot afford the fees to get them back or the vet care to save their lives. This is a simple fix ... do not let your pets run loose. Please do not simply open your door and let your pets out unsupervised, saying that they stay in your yard or that they always come back. Nine times of 10 they do not. And often they get into fights with other animals or with other pet owners walking their dogs. When pets are allowed to run loose, the owner is putting them at risk as well as other animals and people, which can result in fines and lawsuits. Not to mention the suffering of the poor pet.
Never more than now has it been as vital as it is now for people to volunteer for their local shelters. I understand that for many it is hard to be in the shelter environment, but there are many things people can do to help outside of the shelter. Even if you can only come a couple hours at a time that will help. Sitting in the cat house socializing our cats is vitally important and a win/win for the cats and the volunteers.
With all the poor animals pouring through our doors, never has it been more important to adopt/foster our animals. The overcrowding in our shelters leads to higher stress for the animals as well as the employees and volunteers. It increases anxiety and can cause aggression in some animals. Some stop eating. Overcrowding also increases the chances of animals getting sick.
One of the easiest ways to help is with a financial donation. No amount is too small. It all adds up. Donate what you can afford.
The higher intake of animals also increases our costs. More food is needed, more litter, more medication and vet visits not to mention the need for more paid employees and overtime. It is an endless cycle.
Animal shelters are struggling right, and we are so very tired and our hearts are broken on a daily basis. We need your help in whatever way that is easiest for you. And we need your prayers to persevere.
