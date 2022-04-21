I know you are tired of hearing what I am about to write, and I am so very tried of living it. It is a crisis across our country: Animal shelters and rescues are overwhelmed.
Here at the Animal Protection League, all of our kennels are full, so we have dogs living in crates. We are contacting rescues that can normally help us, but they are full as well.
We watch owners bring their dogs to us telling us they just don’t have time for them, that they are spending eight hours a day in a crate because the owner works. They tell us this is just not fair.
We explain to them that they will live in a crate or kennel 24/7 until we can get them adopted or into a rescue, and we have no idea when that will be. We explain that if that is the only reason they are giving up their pet, it would be much better if the pet stayed with them, where they know their humans and environment. That’s when they tell us they just can’t do it — they do not want the pet.
They are walking them to our door; the dog is happy because they think they are on an adventure — only to be handed off to a total stranger. They watch their owners walk away; they try to go with them; they watch as they drive off. Some will try to chase the car. Others will pancake and refuse to move. and we have to carry them inside the building.
Once put in a kennel, many start barking, whining and salivating, eyes frantic with fear in a noisy shelter where they know no one. Some refuse to eat for days. Some get aggressive. Some, when taken out for a walk, try to get in every car they see. Sometimes it takes weeks for them to calm down. Some never calm.
We get calls from owners who did not bother to vaccinate their dog. The dog gets parvo; they say they have no money and want us to take the dog. Oftentimes the dogs are so sick they cannot be saved. I had someone tell me that if he gave us a parvo puppy who was clearly dying, that by giving the puppy to us, his death would not be on his hands. He is shifting his responsibility to an open-admission shelter, somehow making his lack of responsibility the shelter’s — and the animal is always the one to suffer.
It costs thousands of dollars to treat parvo dogs, and there is a 50-50 chance of survival even with aggressive treatment. There are free vaccine clinics in our community, and Tractor Supply offers very reasonably priced vaccine clinics.
To so many, animals are disposable. But having a pet is a privilege, not a right. If you cannot afford to take care of yourself, you cannot afford to take care of a pet. Their care — and yes, that includes vet bills — is an owner’s responsibility. Shelters have become the warehouses of our society’s irresponsibility and lack of compassion. How our society treats animals is a reflection of our humanity and indicative of what is going on in our world. We can do better.