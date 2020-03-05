Blue Barry, a pit mix, came to us in October 2018. He was a great boy who kept getting overlooked for one reason or another. The fact that he didn’t lose his mind and stayed sweet and loving while living in a high stress shelter speaks to his wonderful character.
He finally got adopted a couple of weeks ago. We get regular reports and pictures, and he looks so happy. And his new humans love him.
These are the kind of adoptions we live for, the ones that keep us coming back day after day. We have numerous animals who have been with us more than a year who keep getting overlooked for a variety of reasons. If you let it, it will break your heart.
Ethel Mai, a Bulldog mix, is one of those. She needs a home so badly.
I think the animals whom I feel the most sorry for are the seniors who are surrendered by their owners for one reason or another. They lived in a home with the same people who they loved their entire lives and then suddenly find themselves in a stressful shelter. Sometimes these poor souls simply shut down. Anyone who doesn’t believe that animals grieve should come to a shelter and visit. I know that animals grieve, not one doubt in my mind.
Many people do not want to adopt seniors, no matter how wonderful they are simply because of their age and they do not want to get attached to a pet they may have a shorter amount of time left to live. The reality is that the length of life cannot be guaranteed no matter the age. Some of these seniors have a lot of life left in them and so much love left to give.
Adopting a senior pet can be one of the most loving and wonderful experiences of your life. They can teach us so much about love, loyalty and life. They teach us to live in the present and not worry about when we may not have them or anyone in our life. They teach us to value age, to not diminish the value of people or animals simply because of how old they are … and if we do, we miss out on so many beautiful things.
Yes, when adopting a senior pet there may be some health issues and the new owner needs to be able to financially afford these issues. They may be arthritic, which makes them move a little slower. They may not be able to hold their bladder like they used to, so there may be a few messes to clean up or they may need to go outside more often. Their hearing may be leaving and eyesight getting dimmer. But even with all that they still know the people they love and give you that unconditional love to the very end.
This is all the more reason to give them a loving home in their golden years rather than leaving them in a shelter feeling unloved and abandoned. Take a chance … adopt a senior pet and feel your heart swell.
