Puppies are wonderful. They are cute, fun, entertaining, sweet ... and exhausting.
In a nutshell, puppies are a lot of work. Sometimes people get caught up in how cute they are and tend to down play the work involved in having a puppy. This does not bode well for the new adopters or the puppy. And they do not always stay small.
Here at the Animal Protection League, we try very hard to match pets with owners and their lifestyles. When people want puppies we tell them what is involved, stressing the need for lots of exercise and boundaries for the puppy. We stress over and over how much work it is and ask if they are willing to put the work in required to raise a puppy. We do not do this because we don’t want to adopt our dogs or to make it difficult; we do this to safe guard the puppy as well as the new owners. We want people to know exactly what they are getting into as much as we can so they can make a good decision. Our main goal is to keep the pets in the home once they are adopted.
Often, when we talk to potential adopters about an animal, people will inevitably listen to us with a bit of impatience and the “yeah yeah” attitude, assuring us they get it and it will be fine. Sometimes it is, but we are finding more and more that it is not.
In the last few weeks, we have had several of our young dogs who have been adopted returned to us. The reasons given are they are too high energy, they are nipping, tearing things up (often being left unattended and not using a crate when leaving the home) and crying. We ask if they are getting plenty of exercise and the answer has been no, citing that they just don’t have time. And I always want to say: Didn’t we talk about all this and didn’t you tell us it would not be an issue?
As we’ve discussed, living in an animal shelter is very stressful. It takes time to decompress. Standard rule of thumb: it takes three days to just calm down, three weeks to settle in and learn routines and trust and three months to finally feel comfortable.
Often it seems adopters want these poor stressed animals to be perfect from Day 1. We have had people bring animals back in less than 24 hours. So, these poor animals are stressed in the shelter, then they are taken to a home where they do not know what is expected and nothing is familiar, and then they are further stressed when they are brought back to the original stressful shelter.
I understand that sometimes even when the adopter does everything right sometimes it just doesn’t work and bringing them back is the best option for all involved. We have no way of knowing how these animals will respond to being in a home; they may be completely different than they are here at APL. But a lot of times animals are returned simply because people are not willing to do the work or follow the advice given.
Introducing a new pet into your home can be a lot of work at first. You are both getting to know each other and learning what does and doesn’t work. Think of it in terms of you going to live in a stranger’s home and how long it takes to get comfortable and know what is expected. How an animal acts the first 48 hours compared to three weeks later can be night and day. When adopting a new pet try to look at it from the pet’s perspective. Think about how afraid and confused they are. Have compassionate patience. And if you don’t want to do the work, then do not get a pet.
