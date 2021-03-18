The staff and volunteers here at the Animal Protection League get very excited when our animals get adopted to good homes. And with each adoption we pray that things will work out and that it is a forever home, which is why we take so much time telling potential adopters everything we know about that animal to make as sure as possible that it will be a good fit.
If we tell you that the dog needs to be the only animal in the home; we mean just that. If we tell you a particular pet will be a lot of work, believe us. Or if we tell you that the dog will need to stay home, not go to dog parks, pet stores or go for walks where animals will be because they will try to attack other dogs, we mean that as well. “No kids” really does mean for whatever reason the pet does not do well with children.
We talk about slow introductions to your home and other pets and the stress of shelter and the time needed to decompress. Twenty-four hours is not a slow introduction. We often have cats who, for whatever reason, do not like to be held and if we know that, we tell you. So, if you want a cat who likes to be held, don’t pick one that does not. If we tell you a dog is not cat friendly, do not adopt this dog, get a cat and then bring the dog back because the dog killed the cat.
Having as much information as possible helps adopters to make an informed decision as to whether this particular pet will be a good fit for your home and your lifestyle. We do not want to set these pets up for failure by expecting them to adapt to things they cannot and then get returned to the shelter. Pets need stability. And empathy. And understanding. Just like people.
When we tell potential adopters about the issues concerning a particular pet, they assure us they understand and they are willing to take those issues on. Sometimes the pets are returned as soon as 24 hours and some as long as months – returned for the very reasons we explained to them at the first meeting. Often, we are told how heartbroken they are to have to do this. The people who adopted a dog who they knew needs to stay home suddenly find it necessary and important to be able to walk the dog who doesn’t do well with others on crowded trails. They tell us how wonderful the pets are; if only there wasn’t that one issue. Rather than put the dog who doesn’t do well with children in a crate while the grandchild who visits once a year, the dog is brought back because he nipped at the grandchild who grabbed his toy.
It is heartbreaking to see these animals come back. It is even more heartbreaking to see that look in their eyes when they watch their people walk away and leave them again. Every time they come back their spirit is broken just a little more.
Please, if you are adopting a pet, make sure you really are willing to take on everything that comes with that pet, that you do not think the issues will magically change in your home. Please do not set them up for failure by asking them to endure situations or to behave in ways they cannot. If you are not willing to work with a pet with certain issues for the long haul then do not adopt that pet, no matter how cute they are. Please be realistic in your expectations of a pet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.