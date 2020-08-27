In seven days, the Animal Protection League has taken in 57 animals. We are struggling to keep up with the intake and the animals we already have in our care. There are simply more coming in than going out, which leads us to a topic of discussion: Adoption.
Adoption of these animals is one of, if not the most, important things that we do. I feel finding these animals loving, responsible homes is a vast responsibility.
There is lots of controversy on the adoption process. In my 11 years as shelter director, it has swung from one end of the spectrum to the other on what should be done. Some rescues and shelters are very strict in their adoption process, and others have loosened up quite a bit and require less to adopt.
Here at APL we try to stay in the middle, do our due diligence and try to make sure it is a good fit but not be overly hard on or discourage adopters.
The adoption process questions are not meant to be intrusive, but it simply provides us information so we can place them in the best possible home. We want the pet happy as well as the humans. We want to make a connection that will allow this pet to live out his life in that home.
We also understand that we can do our due diligence, believe what we are told by the adopters and it may still not work out. We basically have no control on what happens after that animal leaves our care. Every time we do an adoption, we all say a small prayer that we made a good decision and that the pet will be safe.
But sometimes people fool us.
Case in point: We had a shy, timid little cat who had his leg amputated due to an injury. He was adopted. There were no red flags with the adoption. We found out that it was not working out so instead of bringing him back to us they took this scared, three-legged cat to a farm and turned him loose. All of us who knew this poor cat are heartbroken. We have asked that they try to catch him and bring him back to us but, so far, he has not been sighted.
We do ask in our adoption paperwork if the pet is not working out to please bring them back to us; I’m not quite sure why they chose to put him in harm’s way.
Now, we are second-guessing every adoption we do; making ourselves a little crazy worried that something bad is going to happen.
Bringing a pet into your home needs to be a lifetime commitment to that pet, and if you cannot see yourself caring for that pet when he is old and frail after a lifetime of loyalty from that pet, please do not get a pet. If you are expecting perfection from a pet do not get a pet. If you are expecting a pet to act like a human, do not get a pet. If you do not understand that a pet needs to decompress and will take some time to adapt to his new home with you, do not get a pet. As an adopter, research the breed, be honest about the energy level you can handle from a pet and have realistic expectations. This saves the pet as well as the new owner heartache.
Thought for the week: Wisdom is nothing more than healed pain.
