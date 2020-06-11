The following was shared by Susan Blake, the founder of Ambassadors for God’s Creatures:
Ambassadors for God’s Creatures was established as a 501(c)3 in the fall of 2016. Our mission is to provide education about animal welfare issues and advocate for the improved quality of life for all animals, who have no voice of their own.
Under the Ambassadors umbrella is The Spay and Neuter Assistance Project, which was launched in September 2017, with the purpose of helping reduce pet overpopulation in Madison County. We offer financial assistance to low-income families to spay and neuter their pets, and we also assist those feeding and caring for community or stray and feral cats, by helping them with TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return).
In April 2019, we started Mitzy’s Morsels Pet Food Pantry, which serves low-income families living in Madison County with temporary and emergency pet food every month. We are open the first Saturday of the month and the Friday before (not always the third Friday). Mitzy’s Thrift Shop opened shortly after Mitzy’s inception, to help sustain Ambassadors’ Spay and Neuter Assistance Project, otherwise known as SNAP. We offer discounted pet food, toys, accessories, bedding, cat litter, dog houses, crates and other pet-related items. We also have a variety of home décor furnishings and other secondhand items.
We receive no local, state or federal funding. We are sustained solely by private donations, grants, store revenue and fundraising efforts. If you would like to help support our efforts in Madison County, you can write a check to ‘Ambassadors for God’s Creatures’ and send it to PO Box 31, Pendleton, IN 46064. Or you can donate through the Ambassadors Facebook Page, or through PayPal, at ambassadorsforgodscreatures@yahoo.com. Your donation is tax deductible.
Stats
Mitzy’s Morsels: From January through May 2020, we have distributed 18,995 pounds of dog food and 11,451 pounds of cat food. On average, we serve 155 families every month.
Spay and Neuter Assistance Project: In 2019, we spayed or neutered 1,203 animals (203 cats, 90 dogs and 910 community cats). In 2020, we started off strong but, due to COVID-19, we have since slowed down drastically due to the lack of appointment availability at Low Cost and ARF. However, January through May, we have helped spray/neuter 383 cats and dogs in Madison County.”
Ambassadors works hand-in-hand with the Animal Protection League and the Madison County Humane Society to provide help for the animals and their owners in Madison County. The key to reducing the number of pets in shelters and running loose in the community is an aggressive spay/neuter program, and Ambassadors is helping to provide that with their diligent work. Also providing food assistance for pet owners during this trying time is invaluable to help keep pets out of the shelters. Having the option of sending pet owners to Ambassadors for this assistance has been invaluable for the Animal Protection League. This organization provides a valuable service to our community and deserves our collective support. Well done, Ambassadors.
Thought for the week: Find joy in the ordinary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.