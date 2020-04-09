Animals surrendered to the Animal Protection League: 146
I hope this finds you well as we all try to navigate our new normal.
I think it is safe to say that by now most of us either know someone who has the virus or have lost someone to COVID-19. I know this is true for me. This certainly makes it more real or it should for all of us.
The staff at the Animal Protection League continues to show up and care for our animals. We are still taking in animals from the public. Volunteers have been invaluable and come to help us get through each day. The staff and volunteers are essential. We are following the protocols that have been recommended to keep everyone safe as possible. The veterinarians in our area have been great about helping us with medical issues/emergencies. In our little circle of the world, we are working together to get through this the best as we can. It helps keep us positive and to see on a small scale what can happen when we actually put all differences aside and work for the greater good.
We are being flooded with applications to foster and adopt our animals. This is a blessing. and we have been able to get many of our animals out of the shelter and into homes. Our outside adoption sites are still helping us house and adopt our cats. This is particularly important since we are heading into kitten season. We are already taking in kittens and pregnant moms.
It is hard not to worry about what may be coming … that there will be a huge intake of animals coming into our shelters because of job loss and finances. It is hard not to lie awake at night thinking about the what ifs and the worst-case scenarios … just to be prepared … if we even can. I also know that I cannot let myself do that very often.
People tell us the animals they are adopting/fostering from us are helping them get through this very difficult time. Our pets are reminding us to stay in the present to find the joy and love present in each and every day. I know that my pets sense my fear and my sadness, and they seem to be even more attentive and loving if that’s even possible. I take solace in that and believe it is one of God’s many ways to comfort me and so many others during this time.
Our staff and volunteers tell me that working with the animals is helping to reduce their stress, and while this is always true it is even more so now. Our major concern is to continue to care for our animals during this time and keep everyone safe. Thought for the week: “Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better.”
