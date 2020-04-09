Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.