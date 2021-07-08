Back in April we got in three dogs who were surrendered by their owner; he could no longer care for them. There were two 14-year-old Chihuahuas and a 6-year-old Pomeranian. None of them was in the best of shape, never walked on a leash and not house trained. They broke our hearts. Our volunteer coordinator is fostering the Pom and I took the two Chihuahuas for hospice; they remind me of my little Daisy who I lost in December to old age. These two were siblings and have never been separated.
They have been doing well at my home, they like to eat and sleep and cuddle. Last week Bambi died in her sleep. Little Rosie is heartbroken and lost. Unless Rosie can see me; she screams like an angry bird. Soooo, she is going with me almost everywhere I go … I have a papoose thing I carry her around in, I look like a crazy woman. She goes to work with me and runs errands with me. In my office she lays in her bed and keeps her beady little eyes on me. If I start to walk out the door, she chases me screaming until I pick her up. I adore this little girl and have gotten very attached to her even though I told myself I shouldn’t because losing her will break my heart.
It does something to my heart that she wants to be with me so much, that she sees me as her person in her grief of losing all she’s ever known, that she looks at me with her heart in her eyes. After all the loss of the last couple of years this is balm to my soul. I’ve come to realize that she is saving me every bit as much as I am saving her.
I feel this way about all my pets, but she is bringing it home at a time that I need to remember. To matter so much to another living being is humbling. To be needed and accepted with such honesty just because you exist and can give love is a powerful feeling. It soothes my soul.
Experiencing this unconditional love makes it even harder to watch every day as animals come to the Animal Protection League simply because they are not wanted, not seen as the gift that they are. Sometimes it feels like after all this time and all the hard work we have done over the years and are doing that it is not making a difference…that it doesn’t matter. Animal rescue is so emotionally overwhelming it never seems to stop. It is like trying to walk up a mountain with your arms and legs tied. It can be mentally defeating…It can make you want to quit because you don’t think your heart can take one more act of abuse or irresponsibility by humanity. It can make you think you are not doing enough and you realize there is no definition of enough. And just when I think I am done there is a Rosie, a Brody, a Boo, a Tippy. The list goes on and on who bathe me in the light of the Divine…that reminds me…keep walking up that mountain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.