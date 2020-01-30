Every day at the Animal Protection League and every other animal organization in the county, we receive calls reporting animal abuse, pleading for something to be done.
The conditions in which some owners have their pets live in is deplorable and inhumane. What is more disturbing when animal control is called is that these folks seem stunned that people believe they are abusing their pets. They also believe that it is their right to treat their pets however they please simply because they are considered their property. To be clear, to abuse another living being is not your right whether you own the animal or not.
The scenario varies. Dogs with a log chain hanging around their necks that often weigh more than the dog, living in mud, with rain barrels for shelter, no bedding, or the flooring of the shelter is submerged in freezing water. Cats, every bone showing, huddled under porches and bushes seeking some kind of shelter. Dogs locked in metal kennels so small they can barely stand up. Livestock who have no shelter or water. Snow or rain falling with dogs curled on the cold pavement because their house is too small for them to get in. Others chained outside with no shelter at all. Water frozen so the animals have nothing to drink.
What is most disturbing to me is that the people who do this see nothing wrong with how they are making their pets live. Many of these dogs are pit bulls who are left outside to “guard” businesses. Dogs hungry not just for food but attention. These folks will argue with great anger and passion that their pets are fine, that they are not being abused and that those “animal nuts” just want their dogs.
No, I do not want your dogs. I want you to humanely and lovingly take care of your pets, and, only when you cannot or do not, do we want your dogs.
I do want to remind people of Anderson the ordinances passed in May 2018 say that you cannot keep your dog chained outside 24/7; that when the temperature hits 20 degrees or below, your pets must be brought inside. It further states there must be dry, warm bedding with shelter where the animal can stand or lie down comfortably and is protected from the elements.
When you see an animal who is in harm’s way, please call police dispatch with an exact address. Do remember even though it is cold animals still have to go outside to go to the bathroom and to exercise. Please don’t assume just because they are out to do so that they are out 24/7. Make sure your facts are correct.
And to the owners who complain that their neighbors keep calling the police about how your pets are treated, it’s easy to avoid. Take humane care and bring them inside. It’s that simple. If you abuse an animal, there should be punishment. Remember law enforcement can only enforce punishment that the laws support.
