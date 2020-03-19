Needless to say, we are living in scary times. I find myself trying to find my balance, watching enough news to be informed about the virus but not so much I am in a full-blown panic. One minute I read something and I think “OK, we can do this,” then I read something else and I think “Oh my God, we are doomed.”
It is typical in crisis situations that we see the best in people and the absolute worst. In Italy, they are singing to each other from their balconies; in America, people are fighting over toilet paper and cleaning supplies. It makes me realize how divided as a people we have become … and perhaps in the worst of times we will move from the “me” to the “we” mentality. We can only hope.
We have decided to close The Animal Protection League to the public from March 17-30. We have made this decision to protect our staff and volunteers, our animals and the public. We will monitor the situation as this crisis is changing day to day and protocol may change. This does not affect Animal Control.
If you would like to view our animals, please visit www.inapl.org, fill out an application and, once approved, an appointment will be scheduled for you to meet the pet. Our off-site adoption sites for cats are open.
We will be available as always to accept surrenders during normal business hours. If you have lost a pet, please call before coming. The APL staff and volunteers will continue to care for our animals during this difficult time.
Nonprofit shelters like the Animal Protection League struggle to survive financially in the best of times; surviving this situation will be a huge challenge.
People are going to struggle financially and with that comes the inability to take care of their pets. Shelters across the country are going to be flooded with people surrendering their pets for a variety of reasons. And, just to be clear, to date there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19. This huge intake of animals that we are about to face will be overwhelming and spread our already thin resources thinner.
Due to COVID-19, we are facing fewer adoptions, which means more coming in than going out. If you have been considering fostering or adopting a pet, now is the time. And what better time than now when we all will be spending more time at home? Please help us … go to www.inapl.org to look at our animals and to fill out an application. And while you are on our website, you can also go to our Amazon Wish List to donate supplies and or make financial contributions during this critical time.
A quote keeps coming to mind that helps settle me: Every storm runs out of rain. My hope is once we get to the other side of this that we as a people become more united. Be safe, stay home and take comfort in those you love … especially your pets.
