Diesel was a shepherd mix with huge ears. He came to APL in 2012. He was only 2.
He was scared to death and kept trying to crawl down the drain in his kennel. He was also fear based and would bite when afraid and cornered.
Diesel broke my heart. I spent some time with him and, for whatever reason, he connected with me. I thought about adopting him, but I really didn’t need one more dog. I discussed his issues with Curt, who is in charge of our FIDO program at the prison and he agreed to try. I told the handlers that they just had to go slow with him and what his triggers were. Unfortunately, he bit three different people and could not stay in the program. I knew if he went back to the shelter he would regress and that he was not safe to adopt to the public.
The choices were to euthanize him, let him live in the shelter terrified or take him home ... I took him home.
Diesel did great with my other pets, cats and dogs. They played together and slept together without issue. During the first few weeks, Diesel let me know what I could and could not do with him. I could not touch his feet or his ears or come up behind him. He bit me three times, not bad, just enough to let me know he didn’t like it. I told myself it was my fault; I should have read the signs better. I felt so sorry for him because he had been so badly abused by humans. I had an excuse for every act, growl or showing of teeth. I learned all his triggers and told myself it was OK. He was kind of like a cat. When he wanted attention, he came to me to get it. Otherwise I didn’t push it. I made it work.
The last few months his eyesight and hearing had started to fail, and I had to be careful not to startle him. I didn’t want him to suffer or be afraid, so I was watching his behavior closely so I would know when it was time to let him go. I kept telling myself that I would give him another week.
On Sunday, he sought me out for attention as he has always done. I started to pet him and when I did, he viciously attacked my hand without warning. I have puncture wounds and a fractured finger. For the first time in my life, I was afraid of one of my pets. In the next 24 hours, his aggression became frightening. Our vet tech Jess and I decided to euthanize him the next day.
Now that he is gone, I have had to admit that I have been subconsciously uneasy with Diesel since he came home with me and bit me the first time. That every time he crawled my lap I was wondering if I would trigger him.
After we euthanized him, I looked at Jess and said, “I think we need to stop bringing these dogs home.” She admitted she was thinking the same thing; she too has a tendency to bring the unadoptable home. Jess said, “This has become our normal; it’s not normal.”
We determine that some of these dogs who come to us are unsafe to adopt to the public and yet many of us in animal rescue take them home. Why do we think it is acceptable to put ourselves in harm’s way? Are we simply arrogant? Do we think we are dog whisperers? Is it because we are animal advocates and our passion is animals and we think we should save them all? Are we trying to make up for the abuse they have endured, or because we have a connection, or they chose us, that it will be different with us? Do we take them because if we don’t they will be euthanized? I have had to learn that we simply cannot save them all … nor should we.
