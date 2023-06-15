It’s time for my annual don’t leave your pets in hot cars column. I’m only going to give one statistic. On a hot day over 70, a car can heat up to over 120 degrees in as little as 15 minutes, even with the windows cracked. It is like sitting in a sauna wrapped in a fur coat. So do you really think little Buffy would rather sit in a boiling hot car frantically waiting for you to come out rather than at home in a cool house?
Some common sense things to think about and do before making that possibly deadly decision to leave Buffy in the car while you shop, have dinner or workout in a cool environment. If it is hot enough for you to sweat, your dog will be hot. Put your winter coat on and sit in your car with the windows cracked for fifteen minutes. If you are hot your dog will be miserable. Leaving your pet in a hot car can kill them and it is not a compassionate death.
Another reason not to leave your pet in a hot car is that some crazy animal person might just bust your window out to save your pet. Or if they aren’t inclined to violence they just might call the police because now according to a new city ordinance you can be fined for leaving your dog in a hot car and the police can remove pet from a vehicle if it is determined they are in danger.
While we are on the subject of pets and hot weather, if you keep your dog outside make sure he has shade other than a dog house. Again to get an idea of what it might feel like, put your winter coat on and sit in that dog house with no air flow during the hottest hours of the day. I don’t believe any further explanation is necessary.
It is great to exercise your dog but please use caution in extreme weather. On hot days take them early morning or after the sun has set, and take water so they can drink along the way. If there is a weather advisory for you to not exercise due to the heat then your pet certainly needs to stay at home.
Again, you love to run in the hot sun. Put that coat on and run barefoot. That will give you a bit of an idea what your dog feels. Dogs paws can suffer severe burns from running on hot pavement. Please remember exercising or leaving them in extreme heat can kill your pet. If you think your pet has suffered heat stroke put cool, not cold, water on the stomach and inner thighs, get in a cool environment and take them to the veterinarian immediately.
So much of pet ownership is good old common sense. Unfortunately more times than we like to think, pets suffer because we do not use common sense where their welfare is concerned.
Think before putting your pets in harm’s way.