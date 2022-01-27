I know that everyone wants to hear the happy-ever-after stories. I wish more than you know that that is all there is to write about.
On top of the animals we already have, 141 animals have come to us during January 2022. We have two locations with more than a hundred cats in each. All of our kennels are full, and we have dogs living in crates. Foster homes are full.
During this same time period we had 87 adoptions, 19 returned to owner and 20 sent to rescue, but this barely makes a dent as animals continue to pour through our doors. And we are constantly short staffed due to the pandemic, as is every other business I know.
I would like to think that all the animal advocates who have been working together in our community have made a difference in how animals are treated in our community. And we have. More and more animals are being spayed or neutered, and awareness is being raised on the plight of animals, but there is still so much to do.
Backyard breeding, pit bull fighting and how animals are cared for are at the top of the list. Leaving animals out without food, water and shelter is constant. The physical condition of many of the animals who come to APL is deplorable. Many of these animals are ill, and owners have let them suffer before they bring them to us. The general attitude is that it is not their fault.
In one recent situation, after a call to animal control, six small dogs were seized from a home. They had been left with no utilities, food or water. Neighbors saw the dogs licking the windows trying to get water. The dogs were all dehydrated. At least one is pregnant. All are severely underweight; some could barely stand. The call I received from the owner expressed no understanding as to why they were seized.
The same day the six little dogs came, three puppies were found at Shadyside Park by members of the public. The pups were starving, freezing and covered in mange. We do not know if they were dumped or if a stray dog had puppies. We were fortunate. We were able to get the three puppies, the mom and her six puppies in foster homes.
What is most concerning to me are the people in our community who minimize the suffering and find it acceptable to leave pets outside with no shelter or water, to abandon in homes, and to not provide basic care.
Recently, a dog was picked up by animal control with entropion in both eyes. This is a very painful condition and requires surgery. The owner came to pick up the dog. When I asked if she would get this treated, I was told it was too expensive. I told them we could help them get financial aid; she told me she was not interested and did not want my opinion. Help was refused, and the dog will continue to suffer.
We continue to fight the same battles. We have a lot of work to do.
