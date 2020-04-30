Baby Girl is a brown-and-white pit bull who came to the Animal Protection League on Dec. 17, 2017. She was picked up by Animal Control at an abandoned house, where she was chained outside. She was emaciated as well as heartworm positive. And since she loves human attention, she was very sad and was starved for affection.
Within a few days, the owner showed up. He told us his uncle was supposed to be taking care of her for him because he had nowhere to live for himself nor Baby Girl. We told the owner the condition she was found in and all that would be required to save her and the costs. He said he loved her and would be coming back for her as soon as he had a place to live and could take care of her.
We never saw him again.
Baby Girl quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite. Unfortunately, we found that she had one more strike against her — she had seizures and required daily medication.
Many animals when they enter a shelter environment do not handle the stress very well. Baby Girl, on the other hand, thrived. This alone tells us the kind of life she had before she came to APL. With us, she was never hungry, her medical needs were met, she didn’t have to live outside and, best of all, she had lots of people to love her. And, of course, the endless treats.
She was constantly being walked by staff and volunteers, playing ball in the play yard and going on car rides — and she smiled the entire time. Just looking at her made people smile. But no matter how hard we tried we could not seem to find her a home. She was featured time after time on Facebook posts. We introduced her to countless potential adopters. We begged rescues and came up empty. Part of the problem was the heartworm status — we were using the slow kill method and people hesitated taking that on. There was also the seizures, and that she needed to be the only pet in the home. This cut down on her options drastically in finding a home.
But finally, April 24, 2020, after 845 days, at 9 years of age, Baby Girl left the building. She found the perfect home, and they adore her.
Someone who had just adopted a dog from us the week before told her dad about Baby Girl. He put in an application, was approved and came to meet her. It was love at first sight.
We, of course, had a party for her. She got a glittery new harness. There were balloons, confetti and music and, of course, lots of treats and hugs for Baby Girl. Everyone who loved Baby Girl and could be there was. Baby Girl was her joyful self and smiled the whole time. There were lots of tears. We all waved like fools as she drove away, her head hanging out the window with a big smile on her face.
Her new humans love her and are staying in touch. I think they are afraid not to.
Saving animals like Baby Girl is why we do what we do. And this in itself tells you the love, dedication and commitment of our staff and volunteers to these animals who we care for. I am so proud of my staff and volunteers. They are the best.
Quote of the week: “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.”
