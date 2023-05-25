Animals coming to the Animal Protection League: May 1 – May 22, 2023 184, 49 of those were surrendered by owners. We adopted 75.
As I’ve stated numerous times, animal shelters across the country are in crisis with the number of animals coming in, rising costs and the poor conditions of the animals. Shelters and rescues are begging and pleading for people to adopt and foster. Some of these animals are special needs and it is going to require some work to bring them into a home. Pictures and stories are being posted that rip your hearts out.
We are asking for heroes, and everyone likes to be a hero. People get caught up in the stories and wanting to save a life and sometimes are not realistic in the animals they are bringing into their homes. They do not follow recommendations; they simply do not listen no matter how many times it is explained. And yes I understand that sometimes even if everything is done correctly it may not be a good fit.
Shelters even in the best of times are extremely stressful for animals; we are not in the best of times. These animals are stressed and need to be able to decompress. People need to understand that…they don’t just come home with an adopter and fit right in with no issues and no work on the part of the adopter/foster. Bringing a new pet into your home is work and will disrupt your current routine so be prepared for that.
We expound upon the three days to decompress, three weeks to learn your routine and three months to really know they are home. Slow introductions are essential with the other animals in the home; we urge people not to go home and turn everyone loose together. But they do and nothing good comes of that. We urge people to use crates when they are not home, they nod their heads and say they understand all of this….and yet they do not and bring the animal back because he destroyed their home while they were away. Or got into a fight with other animals in the home. Often times they do everything we tell them not to do. And nine times out of 10 they bring the animals back to the shelter.
Adopting/fostering a pet is a commitment, and people need to understand that there is a transition period for the pet. After doing this job for 14 years I have watched many people expect pets to be perfect no matter what situation they are put in. We as humans are not perfect; we make mistakes, we need to destress. Why do many expect more of pets than we do of ourselves? These animals deserve better.
If you are thinking about bringing a shelter animal into your home, please think it through. Choose animals who are a good fit for your lifestyle. Determine just how much work you are willing to put into this…if it is not a lot, do not get a special needs pet or one who is highly stressed. Give the pet more than 24 hours to adjust. Put yourself in the pets’ shoes…ask yourself, do you function at your best when you are in a situation where you are stressed, afraid and unsure? If adopting/fostering is not for you but you want to help, make a donation.