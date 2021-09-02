Animals brought to the Animal Protection League Aug. 1-30: 236
Nonprofit animal shelters and animal rescues across the country are struggling even more than usual on many levels right now. It is getting harder and harder to get and keep employees and to match pay that is being offered by multimillion dollar chains. Animals are pouring through our doors in record numbers, many of them in terrible shape and requiring veterinary care. Getting timely appointments at the veterinarians has become an issue with more and more vets quitting the field. I think it is safe to say we are in a crisis in the animal world.
Volunteers have always been valuable, but now they are absolute gold. They are sometimes the reason we are able to care for the animals and get done what needs to be done. If you have ever considered volunteering for your favorite animal shelter or rescue, now is the time. Now is the time to stop asking why someone doesn’t do something and be the someone who does. The animals need you here at the Animal Protection League. We have a volunteer form that can be filled out on our website, inapl.org, or you can fill out a paper form here at the Dewey Street location. There is a short volunteer orientation to go through before you actually start volunteering.
Ways to volunteer:
- Come and sit in our purple cat house and pet the cats. They thrive on human connection and this keeps them socialized improving their chances of adoption.
- Help care for the cats at the Dewey location and the 25th Street location. This includes cleaning cages, feeding/watering, cleaning litter boxes, washing dishes and, of course, petting the cats.
- Become a member of our dog-walking team. This includes walking dogs as well as spending time with them in our new outside fenced area to keep them socialized and to help them stay sane. They crave human interaction. This human interaction and exercise increases their chances of adoption.
- Transport our animals to and from the veterinarians.
- Transport our animals to approved rescues.
- Transport our cats to outside adoption sites.
- Foster and adopt our animals. Go to inapl.org for an application.
- Make automatic monthly donations from your bank account.
- Go to our Amazon wish list and donate needed supplies.
- Talk to your employers and businesses about becoming a corporate sponsor; it is a tax write off.
- Maintenance around the building as well as helping clean whatever is needed.
- Picking up donations from donors.
- Help with our laundry. You can pick up to do it at home or a laundromat and then drop off when done.
- Do fundraisers to raise much needed money to care for the animals.
- Help with adoption events.
- Share our posts on Facebook, networking to find homes and rescues for our animals.
I understand that for many it is simply too hard on the heart to actually volunteer in the shelter. But as you can see there are other ways that you can be that somebody who does something to help and makes a difference in the lives of these animals. The animals are waiting on you ... help change lives.
