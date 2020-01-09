Animal lovers love to save animals — the abused, the neglected, the homeless, the sad.
Animals are our heart, and we are their voice. We are who is targeted by the heart-wrenching ASPCA commercials or the urgent Facebook posts showing abused or sick animals who come into shelters or rescues needing help.
But sometimes it is forgotten by some that any animal who is homeless or in a shelter can be suffering, not just the ones who look the worst or have a horrible story.
The animals who look the most pitiful or have the worst history of neglect or abuse have people coming out of the woodwork wanting to foster or adopt them, to pay for their care. Don’t get me wrong, it is wonderful that people want to help them. But what about all the others, the ones without the back story?
If you are willing and able to help that one animal whose story breaks your heart, once that one has a place why not take another at risk animal who is in a shelter? And please understand any animal in a shelter is at risk. They are at risk of getting sick, at risk of shutting down, not eating, losing their minds and becoming aggressive. They live in a cage. They have limited human contact. What kind of life is that? They wait and wait for someone to pet them, take them for a walk. And each day their spirit breaks a little more. Many of these animals do not make it out because they fail to thrive, because they simply could not tolerate living in a shelter, in a cage 24/7 one more day.
Every animal who comes to a shelter has a story. Yes, some are worse than others. And, yes, as an animal lover it particularly does my heart good to save those who have been horribly abused and neglected by humans. I feel as if I am righting a wrong, making a difference.
But what about the ones whose owner died, or moved, or just didn’t want them anymore? Are they any less deserving than the ones who suffered horrific abuse? The ones who come in as strays who are never claimed? The ones who sit in their kennels, or cages eyes downcast shaking?
Time and time again when that animal who everyone applied for is placed, we ask if they are willing to take another. And more often than not the answer is no. They just wanted to save that one, that that one in particular called to them.
Just take a moment to think what it would be like if when one horribly abused animal comes into a shelter, if everyone who applied for that one was willing to take another. Less animals would be living in cages, less shelters would be full and overwhelmed. Don’t make these animals wait to the point that they stop eating, stop responding, lose their minds. If you were willing to take that one, be willing to save another. That is how we make a difference, that is how we save the world. That is compassion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.