These are troubling, scary times we are living through right now. It seems the world as we knew it is gone, and, at least in my opinion, that is not entirely a bad thing. I think we are in a place that we can make many positive changes that will make our world a better place, but even positive change can be difficult to navigate.
The pandemic combined with the social unrest is clearly bringing out the best and the worst in us. Here at the Animal Protection League we have had many things to be grateful for since the world went crazy.
Volunteers have come every day to walk our dogs and pet our cats, which is one of the most important things volunteers can do for us. It helps keep our animals socialized and happier. People are constantly calling or stopping by asking what we need, how they can help. And even in this trying time people are still reaching into their pockets and donating. We tell people we need bleach and, though it has become equivalent to liquid gold, it mysteriously appears. Just as do paper towels and toilet paper. We needed large fans for our kennel floor and four appeared. We have had several people donate their stimulus checks to us.
And what’s even more amazing is that our adoption numbers have climbed. People are opening their homes and their hearts to our very deserving animals. We are adopting animals who have been here literally for years.
Ethel Mai was here for three years, and she is gloriously happy in her new home. Baby Girl, who would have been here three years in December, was adopted and we get to see her hanging her big head out the window of her human’s Jeep with that big dog smile on her face. Cats continue to be adopted at our outside adoption sites. We are continuously getting pictures from our adopters showing the joyful lives our animals are living in their new homes.
For the most part, the public has been very understanding and supportive of our new rules at the shelter and understand that we are simply trying to keep everyone as safe as we can. Our staff and volunteers continue to come to work and go above and beyond for the animals in our care.
I understand these are scary times, and I also understand there is so much hate, stupidity and misunderstanding in the world right now and that we are so very divided as a people. I am choosing to see the good and our potential for good as we move forward and create a new better world. Good gives us hope. We cannot refuse to see the negative because seeing the negative is the impetus for much needed change. But the good keeps our passion alive.
And we are finding that in this troubling scary time our pets give us unconditional love and joy. In many cases, they are saving us, which is why their lives and how they are treated matter so much. Even in these scary troubling times we at the Animal Protection League are blessed.
For those of you have sent cards, made donations and reached out to me following my mother’s passing, thank you. It means so very much to me.
Thought for the week — Listen more talk less.
