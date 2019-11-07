I asked some of my staff to give me something positive to write for this column because I was drawing a blank. Seeing cats stacked to the ceiling at their backs, they looked at me with exhausted eyes and came up with nothing. This in itself made me horribly sad; we are overwhelmed and things feel very bleak right now. But instead of staying in this negative, sad mental state I am going to do what my dear friend always told me to do — look higher.
As we’ve discussed, animal shelters are emotionally hard places for animal lovers to be. It is not for the faint of heart. We here at Animal Protection League are blessed that we have a staff who are compassionate and love animals. Some of us come back after hours to check on animals we are worried about, to provide comfort and love. I think it speaks to our staff’s character, though our hearts are broken on a daily basis that we keep showing up. We have volunteers who work full-time jobs which they are paid for and yet some of them put in countless hours of their free time to help the animals and staff at APL. For some of them, this is like a second job they do not get paid for. We could not do what we do without them. And they too keep coming back. We are blessed that APL is like a second family for many of us. A family by choice who provides comfort, support and laughter in this very hard thing we do.
We have community support providing supplies and financial donations, so yet again we are blessed and so very thankful.
And now let’s talk about the beautiful animals we take care of, the greatest gift of all. We are surrounded daily by unconditional love. We just have to open our eyes and see it. These animals provide as much comfort and joy to us as we do them as we go through our day. Though they are living in cages, most remain loving and giving if only given the chance. The cats reach for us as we walk by and when we take them out of the cage to hold them they give more back to us than we can ever give to them. The cats and kittens and dog who live in my office provide comfort and support for me as I go through my day. Most of the dogs who live in cages and crates are happy to see us and enjoy any time we spend with them, not letting their circumstances destroy their ability to receive and give love. We get to be with these beautiful animals every day. That is a blessing. And though we may be sad as to why they are here, we can take joy in the beauty of their spirits and simply the fact that they exist and that animals are a gift from God. So, in taking the time to look higher, I find that we are blessed beyond words. I just had to look.
