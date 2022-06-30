I adopted Brody, a white pit mix from the Animal Protection League, in June 2021. He was a staff and volunteer favorite. He loved attention, was docile and quiet and loved everyone. He would get in my lap when I would take him out to the play yard, gaze in my eyes and then put his head on my shoulder with a big sigh.
I adopted him not only because I felt a connection to him and wanted to save him but because my Greyhound Puff and other pit, Boo, were missing Maddie, who passed in September 2020. I thought he might ease all of our grief.
Maddie, a red-nose pit, was 14 when she passed. I adopted her from APL in 2009, and because of her I fell in love with pit bulls.
Maddie was Puff’s running buddy. Puff still looks for her when my dogs go outside. Maddie was the protector of Boo (who passed in January 2022). They slept and played together. My other dogs were lost without Maddie.
Brody has helped fill the void of loss for all of us. She is now Puff’s running buddy and, before he passed, became Boo’s best friend. The “three days, three weeks, three months” guideline of dogs settling into your home certainly has been true for Brody. Whoever had him before was not very nice to him, as he was head shy. Anytime I raised my arm or had a mop or broom, he cowered. It took three days for him to jump on the bed with a lot of coaxing. It was as if he thought he was going to get in trouble.
After three weeks he turned into a different dog and started becoming who he was supposed to be, and now he is Brody! He is like a kid who has been given Mountain Dew and M&Ms. Gone is the shy docile boy. He loves to play and thinks everyone loves him. Two of my cats do love him, but the others are plotting how to kill him in his sleep. He can play ball for hours by himself. He throws it and chases it down. He can be sound asleep with his head on my lap and he will suddenly launch himself off the bed like a torpedo, grab his ball or one of his buddies with a crazed look in his eyes. If he could talk, I think he would be screaming, “Let’s play!”
His best buddy is now my Chihuahua, Herbie, also from the Animal Protection League. Brody is so gentle with him when they wrestle. It is not unusual to see Herbie hanging from his jowls while they run through the house.
In his quiet endearing moments; he will gaze at me with his beautiful chocolate brown eyes as if he adores me. He has to be touching me, and follows me everywhere. He has gained 20 pounds; he is a mini horse.
Gone is the docile cowering dog. He is home. This is evidence of the change that can happen with shelter animals once they get adopted and know love. They become who they were meant to be. I will miss my Maddie and Boo forever. But Brody has helped with the loss.