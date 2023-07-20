I think most of us can agree that life has been difficult since spring of 2020. Many of us have suffered great loss and are still navigating the grief.
From my perspective, in addition to the grief and loss, the world seems to have become a place I don’t recognize. From the perspective of the animal world and animal shelters, I see entitlement, irresponsibility, cruelty, neglect and abuse increasing. The public is the root of the problem, and animal advocates and shelters are expected to handle everything. We are drowning in not only the pets pouring through our doors but the expectations of the public as well.
Many of us who have been fighting this fight for years are exhausted, mad, broken-hearted and struggling. Many of us wonder if we are making a difference and how much longer we can do this.
When I come to the Animal Protection League every day and look at all of these beautiful souls who are waiting, I am filled with sadness and despair. It is hard to see the light when I see the neglect and cruelty on a daily basis, when I see the lack of remorse and empathy by owners turning in their pets.
I told a friend the other day that the only place I could think of that is sadder than the shelter was the Alzheimer’s unit in the nursing home where my mom spent her last year of life. For the first time I am questioning the good in the world. I feel like I am standing in the dark.
One of my friends and volunteers here has gone to Utah to Best Friends Sanctuary for a vacation. I was there years ago and it is a magical place. She said it made her believe in the good in the world, just like our shelter. Our shelter? That comment made me take a step back; she is seeing good and light where I am seeing darkness. It is not because she does not see the cruelty and the overwhelming nature of what we do she chooses to see the light.
She sees these innocent beautiful beings who give unconditional love no matter what and all of the staff and volunteers at APL who are dedicating our lives to this mission. She is basking in the light of all the good we do of all the good people who surround us. And yes, there is sadness and cruelty, but so much good.
I feel like she has grabbed me by the arm and jerked me out of the darkness and back into the light. I simply had to shift my perspective and decide what I choose to bask in.
As I look around, I see the staff and volunteers soothing frightened animals, staff coming back after hours to care for an animal, people taking kittens and puppies home to bottle feed because there is no mom.
There are my pets at home all from APL who comfort me simply by existing. And then there is the dog Charlie in my office who comes and gazes in my eyes when he senses I am sad. They have brought me back into the light; I simply had to change my perspective.
We can acknowledge the darkness, but we don’t have to stand in it.