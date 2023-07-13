Animal advocates working in animal shelters and rescues are exhausted both mentally and physically. We are tired of being the scapegoat for how communities treat their animals. We are tired of being expected to perform miracles each and every day.
Last Monday, the Animal Protection League took in 40 animals in one day. This is on top of what we are already caring for at the shelter. Many of these were owner surrenders. The reasons varied: downsizing, can’t care for, not enough time for them, the animals were sick and needed vet care. And so, somehow, this becomes our responsibility.
Two weeks ago, a pickup truck pulled in with a seven-year-old pit bull in a crate in the back. It was 90 degrees outside. I could feel the drooling and shaking dog’s fear as soon as they pulled in.
When asked, the two men who brought him claimed the other was the owner. They had had the dog since he was a puppy. The dog lived in this filthy crate outside, they said. The pad was so encrusted and saturated with urine and fecal matter that it was like leather.
They had gloves on to handle this poor dog. The dog has a skin infection, hair loss, ear infections and his eyes are infected. His ribs are visible. His eyes were dull and hopeless, he was non-responsive to human interaction. This dog had given up.
There was no remorse for this poor dog’s condition from the owners. They walked away without a single glance back. This dog is now living in my office. I named him Charlie. He has seen a veterinarian; he’s on medications for all his physical issues and is starting to heal.
He is slowly learning to trust again; his eyes have started to come alive. He creeps around my office as if he is afraid he is going to be yelled at, but he is getting more brave as time goes on. He is wagging his tail with people he has grown to trust. He is starting to seek affection. He jumps in my lap and puts his head on my shoulder and gives me kisses; he loves for me to hug him and will stay wrapped in my arms as long as I will do it.
He loves the cats in my office; I find them sleeping and playing together. Charlie doesn’t quite know what to do when I take him to the play yard. He is just now starting to walk around and smell things while looking back at me for approval.
Charlie is lucky — his life is now only getting better. But what about all the other Charlies in our community who are suffering, who have lost hope and known nothing but abuse and lack of care?
As a community, what are we willing to do to stop this blatant abuse? How long are people going to turn their heads to this abuse?