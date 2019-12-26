Christmas is a magical time of year, a time of gift giving, appreciation, good will and kindness. It is a time of light, of God.
I always think it’s a shame we can’t act like it’s Christmas all year long. Well, except for the shopping … we can leave the marathon shopping out. Because the reality is, it’s not about the gifts. It is the act of giving, of reverence. At least for me ...
Every year, it is always emotionally overwhelming at the Animal Protection League with all the donations, money and supplies that come pouring in. People take the time to tell us how much they appreciate what we do and that we are in fact making a difference in the lives of animals and the people who love them in our community. These acts of kindness lift us up and keep us going. They give us hope.
Our Christmas miracle this year is the little shepherd mix, Dexter, who came to us in October as a stray. Dexter is just a young boy with lots of energy and the typical shepherd personality. He is a staff and volunteer favorite. He was adopted and brought back because he chased the cat. He was fostered and brought back because he was nippy and overly protective of the wife. This high-energy pup was desperately trying to keep his composure in a very stressful shelter environment.
Dexter is being adopted as I write this to a Muncie police officer who has two other shepherds in his dog family. One of the dogs is 13. This adopter and his family understand the shepherd personality and are committed to making it work. Dexter is already in love with the teenage daughter and claimed her for his own. We have all been so very worried about Dexter and afraid that shelter life would break his sweet spirit. As I watch Dexter with his person, I see God’s hand in this and it reminds me to always keep the faith, even with things look the most bleak.
The cat Christmas miracle is Spice, a little 5-month-old black kitten I took home. She came in as an owner release with another cat. Her feline friend was in such bad shape we had to euthanize him. Spice was scared out of her mind, her eyes huge as she watched the world from her cage. She also watched me every time I walked by the cage. She tugged at my heartstrings.
Yes, I caved and took her home. I put her in my bathroom for the first few days for her to decompress. Well, it was going to be a few days. She ran out the first night, and I didn’t see her again for three days. Until she finally popped out from her hiding place, screaming her little head off for attention. She has made herself right at home. Every time I look at her and see how pretty and happy she is I remember how afraid she was in the cage.
We at the Animal Protection League want to thank this community for your generous support and for your kindness. We are making a difference because of you. Let’s all try and keep the spirit of Christmas all year. From all of us at the Animal Protection League, Merry Christmas and thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.