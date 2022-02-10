I tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29. I thought I was getting a sinus infection, as I am prone to do in the winter, but it was COVID.
And I think that is part of the problem: This variant is presenting as colds, sinus infections etc., and we are unaware as we spread it like glitter.
I have to say I am irritated I got it. I have been paranoid about following the rules: getting the vaccines, wearing the mask, standing 6 feet away, staying out of crowds, washing my hands and sanitizing like a nut. And yet here I am.
At first, I was terrified. I had the memory burned in my head of watching my mom through a nursing home window for eight days die a horrible death from COVID; she passed on April 30, 2020. Was that to be my fate as well? How sick would I get?
I have friends who have passed, friends who are in the hospital now fighting for their lives; others who have had it and whose health is changed forever. Yet others say they have had worse colds.
The rules concerning COVID change faster than the weather. I have watched our world turn into a place I don’t really know or understand. I do know this: Once this virus was politicized — and it was since the beginning — we were doomed. Now it is up to us to create something different, something better, to somehow find a way to heal the divide.
The one positive is the outpouring of love I have received. People checking on me, making porch drops, reminding me I am cared for and I am not alone. I needed that reminder. I also needed to be reminded to find my joy again. It’s been there all along; I just couldn’t see it through all the grief and loss of the last two years.
What has sustained me while in quarantine has been my pets. They are keeping careful watch over me. There have been times that I have woken up and they are surrounding me as if they are protecting me. Caring for them gets me out of bed and moving around, which ultimately helps me feel better. They are there for me in the good times and in the bad times, offering nothing but unconditional love.
While in quarantine, I have been working from home and in constant contact with the staff. Animals continue to pour through our doors as owners decide they don’t want pets they’ve had for years. Pets who have been adopted are returned because the adopters decide it is just too much work.
Things are so hard right now. I remind myself to take one day at a time and to take the time to find the joy and gratitude in every day. It is there we just have to look — and especially now in our troubled times, it is so very important that we look.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.